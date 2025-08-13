A woman has died and seven others rushed to hospital in Sardinia, Italy after eating poisoned guacamole.

Roberta Pitzalis, 38, died in Cagliari after being a victim of botulism poisoning at the end of July. Seven others were also rushed to hospital.

All had eaten guacamole during the Fiesta Latina in Monserrato, in the metropolitan area of Cagliari. Pitzalis had been hospitalized at Brotzu until a few hours before her death; her condition appeared serious but stable.

But in the last few hours, her situation rapidly deteriorated, culminating in a tragic outcome. Mayor Tommaso Locci said: "We have decided to suspend all civil and religious celebrations planned for the feast of San Lorenzo; only the religious procession will be held. We share the family's grief”.

The Fiesta Latina is a Latin American cuisine and culture event held in Monserrato from July 22nd to 25th. Several people exhibited severe symptoms suggestive of botulism poisoning after consuming Mexican foods such as tacos and guacamole.

The first hospitalizations involved six people, including an 11-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, both in critical condition. In the following days, the total number of hospitalized cases rose to eight, with some patients still in serious condition in intensive care, including a 62-year-old woman and two other women and a child.

According to local news, investigators have entered the owner of the Mexican kiosk suspected of having served the contaminated food in the register of suspects. They hypothesise the crimes of negligent injury and trade in harmful food substances.

The NAS and the relevant local health authorities immediately initiated epidemiological investigations and traced the affected food supply chain. Meanwhile, two batches of avocado pulp (likely used for guacamole) were seized with the support of the Ministry of Health.

It comes as two people have died and more than a dozen others have been left in hospital in Italy after eating a contaminated broccoli and sausage sandwich. The incident occurred close to Diamante in Calabria, Italy, where customers purchased paninis containing grilled sausages and broccoli from a food truck.

The deceased have been identified as Luigi di Sarno, a 52-year-old artist, and 45-year-old Tamara D'Acunto. Post-mortem examinations are scheduled for this week. All those affected developed symptoms within one to two days of consuming the sandwiches.