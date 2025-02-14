Two British pensioners in their 80s have been found dead at their home in Costa Blanca, Spain.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their bodies were found after reportedly laying undiscovered for days. Police are now investigating after the bodies of the man and woman were found on Thursday afternoon (13 February) at 3.30pm.

The bodies were found at a home near the small town of San Fulgencio - a 45-minute drive south of Alicante. Police have confirmed the grim discovery and said they are awaiting the results of a post-mortem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the Civil Guard in Alicante said late last night: “The Civil Guard was informed about 3.30pm through the emergency 112 service about the discovery of the lifeless bodies of two people aged around 80. Firefighters were at the scene along with local police from San Fulgencio when we arrived.

Two British pensioners in their 80s have been found dead at their home in Costa Blanca, Spain. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

“The bodies have been transferred to Alicante’s Institute of Legal Medicine for the corresponding autopsy and full identification of both.” It is known the dead pair were not man and wife but police investigators have not yet gone public with the nature of their relationship.

Staff at a local council social services department are understood to have raised the alarm after they failed to answer their calls and spotted part of a body lying on the floor inside the property. Although the Civil Guard has not confirmed their nationalities, other sources confirmed local reports pointing to them being British.

It is understood both the man and woman suffered chronic illnesses and had been categorised by social services as “vulnerable.” The area where they were living is on a residential estate popular with foreign pensioners.