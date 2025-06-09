A nursery school teacher sacked over her erotic OnlyFans content is set to sue the dad of a pupil who subscribed to her channel and then exposed her.

Elena Maraga, 29, was dismissed from the strict Catholic kindergarten in Maserada sul Piave, Treviso province, Italy after parents complained about her sexy images.

Although she fought fiercely to stay, church leaders said her adult content had exposed the school to "reputational risks".

Elena Maraga | @ele.emmee/Newsflash/NX

Now Elena is suing the dad she says found her OnlyFans profile and leaked the subscriber-only pictures to a football fans group chat, said local media on June 8. Within days the images spread like wildfire and the wife of the dad who had discovered her profile complained to school governors.

Elena has also filed complaints against three social media users for allegedly defamatory comments posted after the revelation broke. She told local media: "I'm tired of the injustices I've suffered. I want to give voice to all those women who, like me, have felt condemned or punished for doing things that men also do without facing any consequences."

Elena Maraga | @ele.emmee/Newsflash/NX

She said: “There are parents who accused me, but they are the same ones who paid to see me. It's embarrassing. They made me look like a harlot, but who is the immoral one? Me, who can do what I want with my body in my spare time, or them, who pay to watch and then condemn?"

Now Elena is facing a second legal battle in an appeal for financial compensation against school officials for, she says, dismissing her without reason.

She said: "Despite everything, I miss the children - but not the problems related to that job that I loved. But today I would not go back."

Story: NewsX