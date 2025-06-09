Elena Maraga: Italian Catholic nursery teacher sacked for having OnlyFans account to sue dad who leaked pictures
Elena Maraga, 29, was dismissed from the strict Catholic kindergarten in Maserada sul Piave, Treviso province, Italy after parents complained about her sexy images.
Although she fought fiercely to stay, church leaders said her adult content had exposed the school to "reputational risks".
Now Elena is suing the dad she says found her OnlyFans profile and leaked the subscriber-only pictures to a football fans group chat, said local media on June 8. Within days the images spread like wildfire and the wife of the dad who had discovered her profile complained to school governors.
Elena has also filed complaints against three social media users for allegedly defamatory comments posted after the revelation broke. She told local media: "I'm tired of the injustices I've suffered. I want to give voice to all those women who, like me, have felt condemned or punished for doing things that men also do without facing any consequences."
She said: “There are parents who accused me, but they are the same ones who paid to see me. It's embarrassing. They made me look like a harlot, but who is the immoral one? Me, who can do what I want with my body in my spare time, or them, who pay to watch and then condemn?"
Now Elena is facing a second legal battle in an appeal for financial compensation against school officials for, she says, dismissing her without reason.
She said: "Despite everything, I miss the children - but not the problems related to that job that I loved. But today I would not go back."
Story: NewsX
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.