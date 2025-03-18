Meet the Italian Catholic nursery school teacher who has become an OnlyFans hit and has hit back at parents concerned that their children's teacher is posting adult content online.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elena Maraga, the young woman from Treviso, in the Veneto region, reacted after some parents complained that their children's teacher was posting adult content online.

She said: "I do my job well, but I'm not just a teacher."

Elena, who regularly wows her fans with saucy snaps on Instagram, explained: "I know it's a Catholic school—that’s the catch. In that sense, I was aware that, in the long run, this choice of mine could cause problems. However, I don't recall signing anything in my contract that mentioned a requirement not to post content on social media."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elena Maraga | @ele.emmee/Newsflash/NX

While some parents have supported her, she said, others chose to file an official complaint against Elena, who has been working as a teacher for the past five years.

The local parish priest, who was not named, stated: "Following a report from a parent, I am working with my colleagues to protect all parties involved in this matter. This effort is aimed at safeguarding the employee, the families, and the reputation of our Christian-inspired school, which enjoys the trust of the community."

Elena says she never felt guilty for her choices and stressed that she had always carried out her work with professionalism.

Elena Maraga | @ele.emmee/Newsflash/NX

The 29-year-old teacher also emphasised that her salary is not enough to cover all expenses, and that the activity on OnlyFans allows her to earn more, while continuing to do what she loves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the controversy, the school has not taken any official position on the matter.

Elena added: "From the beautiful person that I am, only a beautiful message will come out. No more silence, no more shame. In 2025, there should no longer be taboos of this type that can condition a person in their entirety.

"Those who attacked me played my game by giving me the opportunity to give voice to my thoughts and those of many other women. When you see content you don't like, move on. Judge people with normality. Some people have skeletons in the closet."

Story: NewsX