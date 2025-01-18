Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to a young woman who died while hiking on a trip abroad.

Eve McCarthy was walking with a male companion in Spain when the pair fell near the village of El Chorro and the famous Camanito del Rey pathway.

The body of the 21-year-old, from Shankill in south Dublin, was recovered by emergency services. Her companion is said to have been saved by grabbing onto a bush after the slip on Friday. It has been reported that the pair were descending after taking the wrong route by mistake.

Eve McCarthy from Dublin, who died after a fall while hiking in Spain

They were in an area called the Swiss Sector, near a path called the Arabic Staircase near Malaga in southern Spain.

Eve was a final year physiology student at University College Dublin and was a past pupil of Loreto Abbey school in Dalkey.

Principal Robert Dunne of Loreto Abbey said: “We extend our deepest sympathies to her parents Paul and Helen, her brother James, and friends of past pupil Eve, Class of 2021, on her passing.

“Eve will always remain an member of our school family. Those of us who knew her and had the privilege of teaching her remember her with gratitude.

“We give thanks for all the gifts Eve brought to our school. She was fun-loving, hardworking, and a young woman of intelligence and kindness. Her gentle nature made her a friend to many, and her sharp wit and sense of humour brought joy and laughter to those around her. She touched so many lives, and our school was a brighter place because she was part of it.

“As a school community, we pray that all whose lives Eve touched may find strength and support in one another during this difficult time.”

The King’s Inn in Dalkey, where Eve worked, said in a statement on Facebook: “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the sad death of our colleague and friend Eve McCarthy.

“Eve was a big part of The King's Inn family bringing so much joy and laughter with her fun loving way of life. Eve had great wit and was always so bubbly with a beautiful smile. We will miss Eve more than words can express.”