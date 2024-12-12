British tourist, 20, plunges to death in Spain while hiking path known as 'The Monkey Bridge' on famous Caminito Del Rey near Malaga
The man was doing a dangerous hike on the via ferrata, about 70km inland from Malaga. He was near the Puente del Mono, or the Monkey Bridge, part of the climb when he fell at about 11am on Wednesday (11 December).
The man was knocked unconscious with his companions alerting emergency services, news site Sur reports. The Guardia Civil sent mountain rescue workers with a helicopter to the scene.
However, on arrival they found the man had died and paramedics could not revive him. The bridge is found on the walkway Caminito Del Rey - a famous path known as one of the world's scariest hikes.
The walkways are built around steep cliffs and high wire exercises that attract thrill seekers from around the world. The incident comes after another British man died while trying to climb the tallest bridge in Spain without any safety equipment.
The unnamed influencer, 26, fell from the 630ft Castilla-La Mancha bridge in Talavera de la Reina in October. His companion, 24, was initially in so much shock that he was unable to talk and was traumatised from seeing his friend fall around 150ft to his death. The pair are believed to have travelled to Talavera specifically to climb the bridge – the second highest in Europe – for social media.
A police spokesman said: “He was about 40 to 50 metres up, around a quarter of the total height of the bridge, when he fell. The reason he fell is not clear and will be investigated by a local court.”
