A 13-year-old girl who was killed in a tragic accident was “bubbly, fun loving, kind, caring, and a loveable rogue”.

Lauren O'Brien died while competing in autograss, a kind of racing using hatchback cars around a grass or mud track. Junior drivers aged from 10 to 16 can compete in one-litre cars.

Lauren was involved in an accident and died at the scene on Sunday. Her family have posted a death notice in which they thanked the emergency services, The Cork Autograss Community and all those who helped in the aftermath.

McEgan College in County Cork, which Lauren attended, posted on Facebook, saying: “Friends, It is quiet in McEgan College today.

“The devastating news reached us that following a tragic accident, 1st year student Lauren O’Brien had passed away. Lauren was a beautiful girl, inside and out, bubbly, fun loving, kind, caring, a loveable rogue. Lauren’s vivacious spirit and the ever-present twinkle in her eye will be fondly remembered forever by all at McEgan College. She will be missed dearly by her classmates, friends and teachers and our entire school community.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to her loving family, her parents Therese and Timmy, her brother Josh who is a 2nd year student at our school, sister Shannon, and all those who loved Lauren and had the privilege of knowing her. May Lauren’s beautiful soul rest in peace.”

The school opened on Monday, despite it being a public holiday, to offer support to Lauren’s friends.

Cork Autograss Racing Club posted: “It is with a heavy heart that I write to say that we have lost a Junior driver CK 51 Lauren O Brien in a tragic accident yesterday. The Cork Autograss Club are sending their deepest condolences and sympathies to Lauren's heartbroken family and racing friends. Rest in Peace Ck 51 Lauren.”

And the sport’s national association said: “National Autograss Sport Association Ltd were notified of an incident that took place at Cork Autograss Club while racing was taking place. It is with great sadness and regret that we have since learned that the incident in question has resulted in one of our junior drivers suffering from injuries that have resulted in a fatality.

“Whilst we wholeheartedly understand, respect and appreciate the messages and outpouring of concern to those involved, our first thoughts at this time should start with the family and of course are with those in attendance, the officials, the emergency services who attended and witnesses to the incident. The Nasa safeguarding team will be offering our support to all involved.

“Our focus right now is to offer our support to the friends and family who have lost a cherished loved one. National Autograss Sport Association Ltd would like to send our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family at this unimaginable time.”

Road Racing Alliance Ireland posted a message to say: “Although we at Road Racing Alliance Ireland (RRAI) represent 2- and 3-wheeled motorsport, we are all part of one wider motorsport family—and today, we grieve together.

“Lauren was a young girl with a brave heart and a passion for racing. Her loss is unimaginable, and our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to her family, her friends, her fellow competitors, and everyone who knew and loved her.

“When a tragedy like this happens, it ripples through every paddock, every track, and every corner of the racing world. No matter what we ride or drive, we all understand the love, the risk, and the heartbreak that comes with this sport. From all at RRAI and the entire racing community, we send our love and strength to those mourning Lauren. May she rest in peace and forever race among the stars.”