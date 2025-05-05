Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A boy who died in a fire at an industrial estate was cheeky and “loved by all who met him”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The body of 14-year-old Layton Carr was found inside a building at Fairfield industrial park in Gateshead on Friday. Eleven boys and three girls aged between 11 and 14 were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and released on bail over the weekend.

On Monday police said two more boys, both aged 12, had been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and have also been bailed pending further inquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement released through Northumbria Police, Layton’s family said: “Layton was such a kind, caring and loving boy. From the minute he was born it was obvious the character he would turn out to be.

14-year-old Layton Carr, who died in a fire at an industrial estate in Gateshead on Friday | Northumbria Police/PA Wire

“Layton was your typical 14-year-old lad, a cheeky, happy lad. Despite his cheeky side Layton had an absolute heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. He was loved by all that met him, and it showed.”

They added: “He was a family boy that loved his mam and sisters more than anything in the world. Layton, we love you more than any words can ever explain. You will be missed more than you’ll ever know. Our bright and beautiful boy”.

The family thanked “all that helped in finding Layton” as well as the emergency services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re incredibly grateful for the work that you do every day to bring closure to families like ours”, they said.

Emergency crews were called the scene at around 8pm on Friday.

Ten fire appliances were dispatched and discovered a “severe fire within a section of one of the buildings”, a Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

“As a result of the fire, sadly a person we believe to be 14-year Layton Carr was found deceased by our firefighters”, they added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire was under control shortly before midnight, the service said.

Floral tributes left by the gates of Fairfield Industrial Park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead where Layton Carr, 14, died | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

In a joint statement, local councillors Amanda Wintcher, Ian Patterson and Paul Diston previously said they had been “in touch with residents about concerns regarding anti-social behaviour at Fairfield industrial estate and the former Harrison’s slipway site nearby for some time”.

Contact had been made with Securitas, Gateshead Council, the fire service and Northumbria Police and “some actions” had been taken, they added.

A police cordon was in place at the scene on Sunday and blue balloons in the shape of a number 14, along with flowers, were among the tributes placed by mourners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the messages, pinned to a bunch of flowers, read: “Thank you for brightening up our lives. You will be missed beyond words.”

Another message said: “Rest in paradise, Layton. Always in our hearts. Fly high with the angels. Took too soon. Love you forever.”

By Monday afternoon a GoFundMe set up to support Layton’s mother had reached £15,735 raised across 1,200 donations.

Donors remembered Layton’s “beautiful smile” and sent sympathies to his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MP for Jarrow and Gateshead East, Kate Osborne, said she had paid her respects at the gates of Hebburn Comprehensive School that Layton attended.

The scene of a fire at Fairfield industrial park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

She said in a statement: “I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Layton Carr’s death, my heartfelt condolences go to his family and friends at this extremely difficult time and my thoughts are with all those this tragic incident has impacted on. The police are keeping me informed on their enquiries and ask that anyone with information get in touch with them directly.”

Read More 14 children arrested for manslaughter after boy dies in fire in Gateshead - Northumbria police investigate

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, from Northumbria Police, warned people not to speculate about the details online.

She said: “Our thoughts remain with Layton’s family at this devastating time. Our specialist officers will continue to support them in any way we can. We ask that their privacy be respected at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would remind everyone not to speculate on details of the incident online or in the community – what might seem like a simple post on social media, could disrupt an ongoing investigation. Circulation of malicious communications is classed as a criminal offence and those who choose to be involved could face prosecution.

“It’s also important to note that anyone suspected of a crime must not be named publicly for legal reasons and those who are under 18 have anonymity.”