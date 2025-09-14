A suspected gas leak explosion in a building in Madrid killed one person and injured more than two dozen.

Emergency services in the Spanish capital said on Sunday that rescue workers had found the body of a man in the rubble during an operation with search dogs. Spanish news agency EFE said firefighters suspect the explosion on Saturday was caused by a gas leak, but police are still investigating.

Fire chief Javier Romero said firefighters pulled four people from the rubble after the explosion occurred at around 3pm on Saturday on the ground floor of the three-storey building. He said the blast damaged a cafe, a store and other properties.

A total of 25 people were injured.