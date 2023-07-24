People have said they were forced to wade into the sea to escape the flames with their children, while one tourist arrived to find out her hotel had burnt down.

A senior Tory MP has criticised the government's response to the wildfires in Rhodes, saying ministers have acted days too late.

Firefighters have struggled to contain 82 wildfires across Greece, 64 of which started on Sunday, the hottest day of the summer so far, with fires catching alight on Corfu as well as Rhodes.

The government has deployed a team of six experts from the Foreign Office as well as four Red Cross staff members to assist British nationals at Rhodes airport. However Alicia Kearns, chair of the influential Foreign Affairs Committee, said the government should have acted sooner.

“Rapid deployment teams are important to reassure and support British nationals,” the Tory MP told the Telegraph.

“Given the sheer number of Brits in Rhodes, a rapid deployment team should have been deployed on Wednesday, given evacuation alerts sounded from Tuesday, and given they are kept in high readiness. Travel companies must not fail British nationals – they have a duty to help get people back.

“If they fail, the British Government will have to take action, but commercial flights are still fully viable. Given how intense the inferno is, I very much hope the UK has offered to bolster efforts with UK firefighters, trucks or water-providing equipment as other allies have.”

The government's travel advice still does not say Britons should not travel to Rhodes or Corfu. The Foreign Office website reads: "Extreme temperatures are currently affecting many areas of Greece. Follow the advice below to stay up to date with the latest information and visit the NHS website for information on how to take care in the heat."

NationalWorld has contacted the Foreign Office for clarification. Minister Andrew Mitchell has said people should contact their travel company, as opposed to directly advising people not to travel to Rhodes.

Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell said the Government is asking people to contact their tour operator rather than directly advising people whether to travel to Rhodes. Credit: Getty/Kim Mogg

He told Times Radio: “What we’re telling people to do is to keep in touch with their tourist company, and that is the right advice. It’s important to remember that only 10% of the island is affected by these fires. And therefore it is the tourist companies and the holiday experts who are best placed to give guidance on whether or not a family or individuals’ holidays are going to be ruined by these events.”

Mitchell said he wouldn't go on holiday to Rhodes at the moment: “I think I probably wouldn’t. But the point is is that if I had booked a holiday I would take advice and would take advice also from the tour operator.”

And the Foreign Office minister refused to be drawn on his fellow Tory MP's comments. “I think now probably is not the time to spend too much time on this," he said.

“The important thing today is to make sure that we do everything we can to support those poor Brits who have been caught up in this. But Alicia is doing her job… we must always be held to account in a transparent way in Government.

Evacuees sit inside a stadium following their evacuation during a forest fire on the island of Rhodes

“We deployed immediately a rapid forward team of six experts from the British Foreign Office, as well as four Red Cross operators as well. They are based at the airport. As of last night, they’d had 20 people come to them for support, all of whom we have been able to support. But we are monitoring the situation hour by hour.”

Rishi Sunak backed up the message that Britons stranded on Rhodes and Corfu should remain in touch with tour operators. The Prime Minister said: “My paramount priority is the safety of British nationals, that’s why the Deputy Prime Minister chaired a Cobra meeting yesterday, he’s been monitoring the situation closely.

“The most important thing is people remain in touch with their tour operators, there are lots of flights going back and forth to be able to bring people home, and if people are in touch with their tour operators they will get the information that they need.”

Both Tui and Jet2 have started repatriation flights out of Rhodes. Tui said: "We have cancelled all outbound flights to Rhodes up to and including Tuesday, and passengers due to travel on these flights will receive full refunds.

"Passengers due to travel on Wednesday will be offered a fee-free amend to another holiday or the option to cancel for a full refund. We are still operating flights to bring those customers currently on holiday elsewhere in Rhodes home as planned."

Some 19,000 people have been evacuated from several locations on Rhodes as wildfires burned for a sixth day, with the Ministry of Climate Change and Civil Protection describing it as “the largest evacuation from a wildfire in the country”. Local police said 16,000 people were evacuated by land and 3,000 by sea from 12 villages and several hotels.

Andrew Mitchell told the Today Programme it was "undoubtedly a wake-up call" on climate change. He said: “We had, just a couple of weeks ago, the hottest day, on Monday, that the world has ever experienced. Those temperatures were then exceeded on the Wednesday for a second weekly record.