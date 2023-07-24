Telling news your way
Explainer

Where are the wildfires in Corfu? Holidaymakers evacuate island due to Greece fires

Airlines like easyJet are due to deploy repatriation flights in order to bring home trapped Brits in Greece

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
29 minutes ago

The devastating Greece wildfires continue to tear through the country as a number of trapped locals and UK tourists continue to be evacuated from its most affected islands.

Corfu is the latest of two to launch major evacuations after Rhodes was caught ablaze which has led to the rescue of more than 19,000 holidaymakers over the weekend.

Greek Coast Guard confirmed on Twitter that authorities began rescue operations in Corfu from Sunday (23 July) night when 59 people were escorted from Nissaki Beach as the fires continued to spread dangerously throughout the holiday destination.

British tourists stranded in Greece are being offered support by airlines like easyJet, which is due to deploy repatriation flights in a bid to bring them back home. News that comes after the likes of Jet2 and TUI cancelled all its flights and holidays to Rhodes as the situation worsens.

But what are the most badly hit areas of Corfu hit by the Greek wildfires and where have the evacuations taken place so far? Here is everything you need to know.

Where are the wildfires in Corfu?

Evacuations started in Corfu from Sunday (23 July) due to the Greece wildfires - Credit: GettyEvacuations started in Corfu from Sunday (23 July) due to the Greece wildfires - Credit: Getty
As of Monday (23 July), at least 17 areas of Corfu have been or are due to be affected by wildfires as those who live and reside there have been advised to leave over safety concerns. These include:

Santa

Megoula

Porta

Palia Perithia

Sinies

Viglatouri

Nisaki

Rou

Katavolo

Kentroma

Tritsi

Kokokila

Sarakiniatika

Plagia

Kalami

Vlachatika

Kavalerna

Ypos

Kassiopi

