When to take down Christmas tree and decorations down according to tradition

The festive season is almost at an end - so when exactly should you take the Christmas tree and decorations all? Here are the historic traditions explained.

As the festive season draws to a close, many are left wondering exactly when they should take down the Christmas decorations. Well, there is no one answer and depending on which tradition you choose to follow, you could keep them up until February.

While some people have cleared away the tinsel before the year is out, many people opt for following the rules of the christian churches, keeping decs up until Twelfth Night. Twelfth Night is when the Three Wise Men, or Magi, are said to have arrived to bring their gifts to the baby Jesus having followed the Star of Bethlehem to reach their destination.

While many of us will be familiar with the ‘12 Days of Christmas’ thanks to the Christmas carol, but according to Christian teachings, the 12 days after Christmas all hold a special meaning, including Boxing Day (December 26) commemorating St Stephen the martyr - hence the days alternative name, St Stephen's Day.

January 6 marks Epiphany, an ancient Christian feast day celebrating the baptism of Jesus by John the Baptist, along with the arrival of the Three Wise Men.

When to take your Christmas tree down?

So with the history of the tradition covered, when exactly is Twelfth Night? Well, that depends on who you ask. Catholics start counting the 12 days from the day after Christmas day making the last day of Christmas January 6, while the Church of England count from Christmas Day, meaning Twelfth Night falls on January 5.

So it’s up to you to choose which day to take your tree down based on that. However, if you just can’t bare to turn your back on the festive season just yet, there is another tradition which could see your home adorned for a little while longer.

In keeping with Medieval tradition you can leave decorations up until Candlemas on February 2. While many believe it’s bad luck to leave your tree up beyond Twelfth Night, that is, according to National Heritage https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/christmas/leaving-up-christmas-decorations/ , a modern take on the tradition.

Candlemas falls 40 days after Christmas and was the ‘official’ end of Christmas in medieval England. The feast day got its name due to the candles to be used in churches in the coming year being blessed on that day, along with candlelit processions taking place.

There’s plenty of documented evidence to confirm decorations would be kept up until Candlemas, including an early 17th-century poem written by Robert Herrick, Ceremony Upon Candlemas Eve, detailing the removal of rosemary, bays and mistletoe, and holly and ivy, stating “That so the superstitious find, No one least branch there left behind”, otherwise “So many goblins you shall see”. You have been warned.