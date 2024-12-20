If you’re getting tired of the most played Christmas songs this year, here are nine alternatives to add to your festive playlist.

Christmas day is just around the corner and while listening to your favourite festive tunes is a welcome distraction from all the big day prep, at this point, when stuck in a loop of all the most played songs at this time of year, sleigh bell fatigue can set in.

Whether switching on the radio, schlepping around the shops or out for work drinks, you’re certain to hear Mariah Carey warbling about the one thing she wants this Christmas and Wham reminding us of their heartbreak over the festive period. You are also certain to have been told by Bublé that ‘it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas’ and heard Eartha Kitt purring about her Christmas wish list, on numerous occasions already.

And while all of these classics make a welcome return each year, at this stage in the proceedings, you can begin to feel a little tired of the same songs on repeat wherever you go. But it doesn’t have to be like that.

There is a seemingly endless back catalogue of songs to choose from to give your playlist a refresh. Of course some songs have been lost to the sands of time for good reason but there are many more that should make a comeback.

So, with that in mind, I’ve selected nine absolute bangers which you may have forgotten about that you can listen to now while you wait for Santa to do his stuff. Let me know if there are any other Christmas songs you think no longer receive the airtime they deserve by leaving a comment below.

Christmas - The Who

Starting off with an absolute tune here from the band's massive Tommy album. While that album is cited as one of the greatest records of all time, Christmas, rather bafflingly never seems to see the light of day when the Festive season rolls around. Get this one on your Christmas playlist and you will have the whole family rocking.

Mr & Mrs Santa Claus - George Jones & Tammy Wynette

Country music was big in 2024 with Post Malone and Beyoncé releasing country-themed albums this year and cowboy hats and boots making a comeback on the heads and feet of people across the globe. So it's only fitting to include a song from some of the original greats - George Jones & Tammy Wynette. Here's to a country Christmas, y'all.

Ghost of Christmas - Manic Street Preachers

Taking it upbeat again, 90s legends Manics have a real toe-tapper here which never gets played. Here to change that, get this on at your Christmas gatherings and everyone will be up dancing.

Kate Winslet - What If

Recorded for the animated film Christmas Carol: The Movie, Kate Winslet has reportedly said the song makes her cringe but it's a proper pretty Christmas ditty and deserves more playtime.

Please Come Home For Christmas - Bon Jovi

As a teenager in the 1990s Bon Jovi could pretty much do no wrong in my eyes. The bad boy heartthrob shows his softer side on this track but succeeds in not being sickly sweet thanks to Jon Bon Jovi’s gravelly voice, an electric guitar solo and appearance from Cindy Crawford in the video.

New Year - Sugababes

Released by the original line-up - Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan, and Siobhán Donaghy - in 2000, this song has beautiful harmonies from the girls and is the perfect replacement for All I Want For Christmas Is You (sorry Mariah) on your Christmas playlist.

My Only Wish (This Year) - Britney Spears

Britney's Christmas ditty has everything a classic festive tune should have yet it hasn't seen the same success in the Christmas canon as other pop singers have enjoyed. No Christmas party would be complete without a drop of Britney as far as I'm concerned though.

Another Lonely Christmas - Prince

If you're looking for a power ballad, you just can never go wrong with Prince yet most people will either have never heard of, or completely forgotten about, this Christmas offering from the legendary singer songwriter.

Snowman - Sia

Despite being referred to as a modern-day Christmas classic, Sia's Snowman never seems to receive the airtime it deserves. A travesty as far as I'm concerned, so, as my final song on the list, I'm urging you all to play it over and over again this Christmas.