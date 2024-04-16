Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The May bank holiday in the UK is an eagerly anticipated public holiday that typically falls on the first Monday of May each year.

It marks a time when people across the nation come together to enjoy a well-deserved break, whether it's by spending time with family, heading out for a leisurely stroll, or simply relishing the opportunity to relax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But why exactly is there a bank holiday in early May, and what exactly does it represent? Here is everything you need to know about it.

When is the May bank holiday 2024?

In 2024, the May bank holiday falls on Monday 6 May.

Why is there a bank holiday in early May?

(Photo: Pexels)

Historically, the May bank holiday has deep roots in both traditional May Day celebrations and the labour movement's struggles for workers' rights.

May Day, or 1 May, has long been associated with various festivities and rituals dating back to ancient pagan traditions, celebrating the arrival of spring and the renewal of life.

In mediaeval Europe, May Day was celebrated with maypole dancing, flower crowns and community gatherings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But 1 May also began to gain prominence as a day of workers' rights and labour solidarity in the late 19th century, when the date was chosen by the International Socialist Congress in 1889 to commemorate the Haymarket affair.

The Haymarket affair was a pivotal event in the history of the labour movement that occurred in Chicago in 1886. On 1 May of that year, labour activists organised a peaceful demonstration demanding an eight-hour workday.

Unfortunately, despite its peaceful beginnings, the protest turned violent when a bomb exploded, leading to tragic casualties and ensuing unrest.

But despite the violence, the event galvanised the labour movement and inspired the establishment of International Workers' Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the UK, while May Day itself is not a recognised public holiday, the May bank holiday serves as a nod to the principles of solidarity and workers' rights that May Day represents globally.

To clarify, the May bank holiday is not inherently connected to International Workers' Day, but it has evolved over time to reflect broader social and cultural changes, including the recognition of workers' rights and the labour movement's achievements.

In this sense, while the holiday's origins lie in ancient traditions, its contemporary observance often incorporates elements that pay homage to the struggles and triumphs of workers worldwide.

When is the next bank holiday?

The next UK bank holiday will be the Spring bank holiday, which falls on the last Monday of May.