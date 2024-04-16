Watch more of our videos on Shots!

UK holidaymakers have been issued a Spain holiday warning as a popular destination is battling against the rise of cockroaches. Experts are warning that certain species in Spain have “become resistant to insecticides” which could make for some difficult conditions for the summer holidays, the Olive Press reports.

This is because climate change has sped up the metabolic cycles of some species, with more and more bugs breeding worldwide. According to experts Costa del Sol is the ideal breeding ground for these pests as it has the “necessary shelter and food” for insects.

According to Jorge Galvan, director of the Spanish Association of Environmental Health Businesses, the conditions are “ideal for hatching” meaning it will be “more difficult” to control the pest. Speaking to SER Malaga, he explained: “Cockroaches are evolving very quickly and have become resistant to chemicals that until now could be used to combat this plague (insecticides, biocides and antimites).

“New strategies are needed. Cleanliness is the first step to prevent this plague. It’s a question of getting scared but letting people know.”

According to Sur in English, Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol is carrying out a plan to eradicate mosquitoes and cockroaches throughout the entire municipality in preparation for the summer season when these pests are more prevalent. Environment councillor Rocío Ruiz explained on Wednesday 10 April the details of the plan which has been underway for a couple of weeks.

She said: "The plan will include numerous actions in the different population centres of the municipality. We have begun in the coastal villages and then will move on to inland areas and towns in order to better control the population level of cockroaches and mosquitoes for the summer, when they are most prevalent.”

As well as tiger mosquitos, more cockroaches are expected in coastal areas such as Malaga. Councillor Rocío Ruiz added: “We are currently working in different areas of Torre del Mar, before continuing to Caleta de Vélez, Lagos and Mezquitilla, Triana, Trapiche and Vélez-Málaga.”