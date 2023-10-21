When the 2023 national shortage of ADHD medication is likely to end - guanfacine pharmacy stock checker

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A worldwide shortage of medication has left people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) feeling "jittery" and "anxious," and left with the feeling that their condition is "not being taken seriously." According to the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC), methylphenidate, lisdexamphetamine and guanfacine are among the ADHD medications for which there is a global supply shortage coupled with a rise in demand globally.

Atomoxetine is a non-stimulant medication used to treat ADHD. Paul Kelly of Leicester told the PA news agency that he only has five days left of it and is unsure if he will get more before he runs out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Without the medication, it feels like a boiling pan of water, and taking the medication is like taking it off the heat,” said Kelly, a freelance writer. “If I take atomoxetine, I feel normal, I feel fairly level, I feel relatively calm. Without it, I tend to find I’m very jittery.

“The only way that I can describe the physical sensation is like brain zaps. It feels like the brain is trying to connect electrically and it’s just constantly short-circuiting.”

Why is there a shortage of ADHD medication?

The DHSC has said there is a global shortage of supply and an increase in demand for ADHD medications such as methylphenidate, lisdexamphetamine and guanfacine.

London's NELFT NHS Foundation Trust said the supply disruption of the products has been caused by "a combination of manufacturing issues and an increased global demand."

How is the shortage affecting people?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hannah Johnson, from Wigan, Greater Manchester, who was diagnosed with ADHD as an adult, said she fears she will have to ration her current medication in case she cannot receive more. Johnson, a nursery practitioner, was taking lisdexamfetamine but was left without any medication for nearly three weeks due to the shortage.

She has now made a temporary switch to amfexa and has 30 days’ worth, but fears she may have to ration this dosage until it is confirmed she can receive more medicine. She told PA she suffered from depression and suicidal thoughts before taking medication and relies on the medicine to help her complete everyday tasks.

“Without having medication, I go back to all of my core ADHD symptoms and one of my main ones is executive dysfunction, which is trouble breaking down tasks,” Johnson said. It becomes 400 different tasks in my head and then I get overwhelmed and can’t do it and then I get anxious about it.”

She is concerned pharmacists and healthcare professionals at ADHD clinics are not providing enough support for those affected by the shortage.

What should I do if my pharmacy doesn't have my medication?

Advertisement

Advertisement

As separate pharmacies may source their medications from various wholesalers or suppliers, the availability of medications will rely on whether or not each pharmacy's suppliers have stock. If the pharmacy you usually use is unable to obtain supplies, you should try another.

You can find pharmacies in your area by going to nhs.uk/service-search/pharmacy. Visit both independent and larger chain pharmacies, as their suppliers will vary. Some larger pharmacy chains (for example, Boots) have stock checkers available online to find out which of their branches has the prescription drug you've been prescribed.

How long is the shortage expected to last?

A DHSC spokesperson said it is working to resolve the issue and reduce the impact the shortage is having on patients. They said: “We are aware of supply issues affecting medicines used for the management of ADHD due to increased global demand, and we have issued communications to the NHS to advise healthcare professionals on management of patients during this time.

“We continue to work closely with the respective manufacturers to resolve the issues as soon as possible and to ensure patients have continuous access to ADHD medicines in the UK.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Royal College of Psychiatrists said: "Unfortunately... the shortages of products appears to be a worldwide issue, so unless and until manufacturers step up production, struggling with shortages may be the norm for some time."