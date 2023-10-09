Patients are also googling how to get rid of a cough and trapped wind.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Instead of seeing their GP, or phoning 111, people are turning to Dr Google for their health troubles.

That is the message from the boss of a UK pharmacy, who has voiced concerns about people getting the wrong information from the internet, rather than going to a trained medical professional. While the rise of social media - and particularly TikTok - has led to an increase in people’s awareness of physical and mental health ailments, there is an element of misinformation and a clear secrecy surrounding taboo subjects.

People are turning to Dr Google instead of going to a GP. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jana Abelovska, superintendent pharmacist at Click Pharmacy, said: “Google search data highlights the taboo that still exists around certain health topics such as sexual or intimate health.

“People are often turning to Google for answers, rather than their GP. Which may have become more prevalent in recent years where GP waiting lists are bigger than ever before. But it can be difficult to diagnose yourself without the advice of a medical professional, and it’s important not to believe everything you read online.”

Here are the top 10 most Googled health problems, according to Click Pharmacy:

1. What causes high blood pressure

2. How to stop snoring

3. Can you get pregnant on your period

4. How to stop coughing

5. How to get rid of hiccups

6. Do I have ADHD

7. How many weeks pregnant am I

8. What causes low blood pressure

9. How to get rid of dandruff