COMMON HEAD LICE MYTHS

Headlice get their nourishment from human hair. Despite 50 per cent of parents believing this to be true, head lice are a type of parasite that feed on human blood.

Head lice can jump from head to head. Only 21 per cent of parents correctly identified this to be false. They spread from direct head to head contact and can only live a day or so without contact with a human head.

Regular shampoo use will keep head lice away. More than a third (36 per cent) of respondents thought this was true but the cleanliness of your hair makes no difference to a louse.

Head lice spread disease. Three in ten parents thought this was true (30 per cent) but head lice do not carry diseases, they are just an inconvenience.

Head lice and nits are the same thing. False. Over half of those surveyed thought this was the case when in fact, head lice are the living creatures and nits are the empty egg cases that head lice hatch from.