"Signals" from bird flu suggest that the next global pandemic could arrive sooner than exected.

Professor Devi Sridhar of Edinburgh University, who advised the Scottish government during the coronavirus outbreak, said action was needed to avoid a repeat of that, describing it as a “tragedy for lives lost but also the restrictions put in place”.

More than 17,000 Scots who died had coronavirus listed on their death certificate, meaning the virus either caused their death or contributed to it.

Bird flu could become the next major global pandemic. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

Prof Sridhar, whose has written a book called Preventable: How a Pandemic Changed the World and How to Stop the Next One, was asked about future disease outbreaks when she appeared at the Edinburgh International Book Festival.

She said: “In terms of the next one, we can’t say what it is but there are signals.”

Speaking about bird flu, she said it was “not good” that the disease was now endemic in the wild bird population, with this resulting in flocks of birds such as chickens and turkeys “in lockdown because we can’t protect them without putting them inside”.

Prof Sridhar added: “We have enough signals to say there is a pattern emerging and that pattern isn’t good in terms of the range of mutations we’re seeing and it jumping into humans at some point, or other mammals that make the jump easier into humans.

“So we have to prepare – to avoid what happened, which was a tragedy for lives lost but also the restrictions put in place which harmed, as well, many people in terms of their livelihoods, mental health.”

Prof Sridhar explained she had written her book “partly for closure for me of what was a very difficult couple of years for the whole world” but also to capture the experience.

After the 1918 flu pandemic, she said that there had not been “much written afterwards”, saying that “people just wanted to move forward”, but she had written her book on the coronavirus outbreak because she “thought before we move forward we need to remember and capture that”.

However, she said that time has been “wasted” during Covid with government leaders and health experts debating if action was necessary.