Foods in the typical British diet may increase the risk of deadly cardiovascular diseases, two new studies have found.

Researchers have warned that millions of Britons are at risk of developing heart health issues after finding that the consumption of ultra-processed foods is linked to an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes.

But alarmingly some of these ultra-processed foods are things that we have previously been told are good for us - in a stark contrast to what we thought we knew about food.

Here are some of the unhealthy "healthy" foods, and why each one falls into this category.

Healthy cereal

All those mornings wasted where we sacrificed Coco Pops for bran flakes...

"Healthy" breakfast cereals are constantly being advertised as the absolute best way to start the day - but the reality could be far different from that.

For example, bran flakes contain sugar, barley malt extract and other additives to give them a sweeter flavour.

That being said, they also have fortifying ingredients like iron, to support the flow of red blood cells around the body.

Brown bread

Brown bread is one of the foods that can be considered "ultra-processed". (Picture: Adobe Stock)

There goes the white vs brown bread debate down the drain - nobody wins, they're both bad for you.

While homemade or bakery wholemeal bread will contain hardly any additives, the brown bread on supermarket shelves (specifically the loaves in plastic wrap) are better avoided.

To lengthen their shelf life, manufacturers add emulsifiers, preservatives and other additives, putting these loaves on the list of ultra-processed foods.

Fruit and protein bars

Over the past few years, protein bars have become hugely popular, particularly with gym lovers and those who are using protein to increase their metabolism. Meanwhile, fruit bars have been popular for donkey's years - but neither should be a top food priority if you're trying to eat healthy.

However, these are packed with sweeteners, emulsifiers and preservatives. In some cases, food colouring is also added.

Fruit bars in particular will often include starches, thickening products and acidity regulators.

Yoghurt

While natural yoghurts fall into the category of processed foods, much of what else sits on supermarket shelves is actually ultra-processed.

As well as including aspartame - an artificial sweetener to replace sugar - they may also contain preservatives to help improve their shelf life.

According to the NHS, it's far better to prompt for unsweetened or low-fat yoghurt, sacrificing some flavour for healthy peace of mind.

Baked beans

This one is personal.

Canned baked beans have an abundance of both salt and sugar, and if eaten regularly can have a damaging impact on our blood pressure.

Additional flavourings and additives can often be found in the ingredients, and thickening agents are used in the sauce.