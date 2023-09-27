Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A hospital trust has apologised after more than 20,000 letters to GPs seemingly never landed on their desks.

Newcastle Hospitals has apologised “for any anxiety or inconvenience this may cause” as it confirmed documents including discharge summaries and clinic letters may not have been sent out over the last five years.

The trust, which runs the two main hospitals in Newcastle, said it is currently reviewing 24,000 documents but stressed this accounted for less than 0.3 per cent of all patient contacts. The error was first reported by the BBC, which said letters got lost in a new computer system when items requiring sign-off from a senior doctor were put in a folder unknown to many staff.

These letters include patient records, which help GPs when a patient arrives at their surgery. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

Chief operating officer Martin Wilson said: “In mid-September following correspondence from the Care Quality Commission, the trust identified a number of documents in our electronic patient record which may not have been sent to GPs.

“These documents included discharge summaries and clinic letters, as well as internal documents from the last five years. We have thoroughly investigated these matters and would like to reassure our patients that we are taking immediate steps to address the issue.

“We sincerely apologise for any anxiety or inconvenience this may cause.”

A review of the electronic documents is already underway at the NHS trust, and Mr Wilson added that anyone who is affected will be informed- as will their GP surgery.

The trust has stressed that patients do not need to do anything as anyone affected will be contacted directly.

Sarah Dronsfield, CQC’s interim director of operations for the North Network, said: “We inspected several core services at Newcastle upon Tyne NHS Trust in June and July 2023 as part of our routine inspection activity.

“Following that inspection, in September 2023, CQC received concerns from trust staff about risks to patient safety caused by delays in sending out patient correspondence.

“We took immediate action to request further detail from the trust to understand the extent to which people may be at risk, and evidence of the steps being taken to review the impact on patients, ensure people are safe and mitigate any risk of avoidable delays in treatment going forward.

“The trust has submitted an action plan and volunteered to provide weekly updates on its progress against that plan. We have received assurance to address our immediate concerns.

“However, the trust remains subject to close monitoring, and we can inspect at any time should our monitoring reveal heightened concerns or the need for further action.

“We will report on the full findings from our latest inspection and any areas where the trust has been required to make improvements as soon as we are able to.”

Gateshead GP and chairman of the north-east region local medical committee Paul Evans told BBC Radio 5Live his surgery was bracing for a “substantial” number of queries from patients and a heavy workload as the contents of the letters begin to arrive.