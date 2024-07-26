Advancements in science could ‘significantly’ improve life of dementia patients
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Tasty Spoon, a new high tech device that uses electrostimulation to enhance the flavour of food, is helping to combat eating and drinking difficulties in people with dementia.
Dr Christian Morgner at the University of Sheffield has led the development of the product with the university’s management school and with the Healthy Lifespan Institute.
Dr Morgner said: “The development of a technological aid like the Tasty Spoon has the potential to rekindle the pleasure of eating for those facing taste-related challenges and therefore contribute to better health as well as mitigating the expense of treating the side effects of poor nutrition for the NHS.”
The Tasty Spoon project has partnered with Alzheimer’s Society to help those living with dementia to increase their quality of life.
Simon Lord, head of innovation at Alzheimer’s Society, said: “A healthy, balanced diet can help improve a person’s quality of life.
“However, common symptoms of dementia, such as memory loss and difficulties with thinking and problem-solving, can make it more difficult to eat and drink well.
“That’s why we’re excited about the possibility Tasty Spoon presents in improving the taste and enjoyment of food and subsequently improving the health and nutrition of people living with dementia.
The device is environmentally friendly and rechargeable with the ability to enhance the flavour of food without the use of salt or sugar.
As well as the exciting new device, research into a shingles vaccine has shown the potential to decrease the chances of dementia in over-65s.
The study, which tested the Shingrix vaccine on over 200,000 people, found it reduced a patient’s chances of dementia by up 17%, equating to an extra five to nine more months.
The finding – which experts say is “convincing” – shows the vaccine is linked to a “significantly” lower risk of dementia in the six years after vaccination than the previously-used Zostavax jab.
Dr Maxime Taquet, an academic clinical lecturer in the department of psychiatry at the University of Oxford, led the groundbreaking study.
She said: “The size and nature of this study makes these findings convincing and should motivate further research.
“They support the hypothesis that vaccination against shingles might prevent dementia.
“If validated in clinical trials, these findings could have significant implications for older adults, health services and public health.”
The Shingrix vaccine is linked to a ‘significantly’ lower risk of dementia in the six years after vaccination than the previously-used Zostavax jab.
Anyone who turns 65 on or after 1 September 2023 will be offered two shingles vaccines from the NHS. People who turned 65 before this date will be offered the vaccines when they turn 70.
People aged 50 and over with a severely weakened immune system are also offered a vaccine.
Shingles is a common condition that causes a painful rash that can sometimes lead to serious problems such as deafness, long-lasting pain, and blindness.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.