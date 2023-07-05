Symptoms for early Alzheimer's disease and menopause have some similarities

TV presenter Fiona Phillips has revealed she has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease at the age of 62.

Phillips was diagnosed more than a year ago and is currently undergoing trials for a new drug that could slow the effects of the disease, according to the Mirror.

She said the disease has “ravaged” her family and had long feared being given the diagnosis, adding that she feels “more angry than anything else” as the disease has already affected her family life.

The 62-year-old, who is an Alzheimer’s Society ambassador, told the Mirror: “This disease has ravaged my family and now it has come for me.

“And all over the country there are people of all different ages whose lives are being affected by it – it’s heartbreaking. I just hope I can help find a cure which might make things better for others in the future.”

After keeping the news private for 18 months, Phillips said she has decided to share her story to help end the stigma around Alzheimer’s.

Fiona Phillips has revealed she has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease (Image: Getty)

She added: "There is still an issue with this disease that the public thinks of old people, bending over a stick, talking to themselves. But I’m still here, getting out and about, meeting friends for coffee, going for dinner with Martin and walking every day.”

Phillips disclosed that she previously thought her symptoms were the result of menopause, after experiencing "crippling anxiety" and "brain fog".

She received Hormone Therapy Treatment (HRT) to help alleviate her symptoms, but her brain fog still remained prompting her to seek further help which included months of cognitive tests and a lumbar puncture to assess spinal fluid. From this it was revealed she had Alzheimer's disease.

Menopause and Alzheimer's share many of the same symptoms. Paul Edwards, Director of Clinical Services at Dementia UK, said that many people are unaware of the similarity between the conditions.

He explained: "For some women, dementia and Alzheimer’s symptoms may develop at the same time as the perimenopause or menopause which can bring additional challenges when it comes to seeking a diagnosis".

So what are the symptoms for menopause and what are the symptoms for Alzehmiers? Here's what you need to know.

What are the symptoms of menopause and perimenopause?

According to the NHS, menopause affects individuals differently. The NHS says usually the first sign is changes to your period, which may become irregular - but this may not be the case for everyone. Common mental health symptoms can include:

changes to your mood, like low mood, anxiety, mood swings and low self-esteem

problems with memory or concentration (brain fog)

Common physical symptoms include:

hot flushes, when you have sudden feelings of hot or cold in your face, neck and chest which can make you dizzy

difficulty sleeping, which may be a result of night sweats and make you feel tired and irritable during the day

palpitations, when your heartbeats suddenly become more noticeable

headaches and migraines that are worse than usual

muscle aches and joint pains

changed body shape and weight gain

skin changes including dry and itchy skin

reduced sex drive

vaginal dryness and pain, itching or discomfort during sex

recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs)

What are the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease?

In the early stages of Alzheimer's, the main symptom is memory lapses, according to the NHS. The website explains how someone with the early stage of the disease may:

forget about recent conversations or events

misplace items

forget the names of places and objects

have trouble thinking of the right word

ask questions repetitively

show poor judgement or find it harder to make decisions

become less flexible and more hesitant to try new things

There are often signs of mood changes, such as increasing anxiety or agitation, or periods of confusion.

Increasing anxiety and brain fog are overlapping symptoms of menopause. Young-onset dementia also occurs before the age of 65 and symptoms for perimenopause or menopause begin for some women in their 40s and 50s.

According to Dementia UK, brain fog is not typically the first symptom of dementia, so there are other initial signs to be aware of if you are concerned about dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Early signs of dementia are more likely to be changes in vision and spatial awareness, language problems and changes in behaviour.

