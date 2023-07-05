The presenter and Daily Mirror columnist said that the disease has 'ravaged' her family, with her mum, dad, grandparents and uncle all affected

Fiona Phillips attends Theirworld's Annual International Woman's Day Breakfast on March 07, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Theirworld)

TV presenter Fiona Phillips has revealed that she has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 62. The presenter and Daily Mirror columnist said the disease has “ravaged” her family and she had long feared being given the diagnosis.

Phillips was diagnosed more than a year ago and is undergoing trials for a new drug that could slow the effects of the disease.

What has Fiona Phillips said about her diagnosis?

Phillips, who is an Alzheimer’s Society ambassador, told the Mirror: “This disease has ravaged my family and now it has come for me. And all over the country there are people of all different ages whose lives are being affected by it – it’s heartbreaking.

“I just hope I can help find a cure which might make things better for others in the future.”

She added: “It’s something I might have thought I’d get at 80. But I was still only 61 years old. I felt more angry than anything else because this disease has already impacted my life in so many ways; my poor mum was crippled with it, then my dad, my grandparents, my uncle. It just keeps coming back for us.”

Fiona Phillips attends The Prince’s Trust, TKMaxx and Homesense Awards at The Palladium on March 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Speaking to the Mirror alongside her husband, This Morning editor Martin Frizell said: “Yes, tragically Fiona’s family has been riddled with it.”

Though she has kept the news private for 18 months, Phillips said she has decided to share her story to help end the stigma around Alzheimer’s.

“There is still an issue with this disease that the public thinks of old people, bending over a stick, talking to themselves,” she said. “But I’m still here, getting out and about, meeting friends for coffee, going for dinner with Martin and walking every day.”

She is taking part in clinical trials at University College Hospital in London, which aim to revolutionise future treatment.

Frizell said the University College Hospital in London could be giving her “the real drug or a placebo”.

“It’s been weeks now and I like to think her condition is stabilising but I am too close to know really, that could just be my wishful thinking,” Frizell said.

Who is Martin Frizell - do they have children?

Frizell is the current editor of TV programme This Morning - prior to stepping into this role, Frizell has had a long career in the news industry. He began his professional career researching for the BBC after graduating with a journalism degree from Edinburgh Napier University.

He has worked with companies like Reuters, appeared on the Australian breakfast show Channel 7 Sunrise, and as an executive producer at GolinHarris and has written for publications like The Sun, The Daily Mail and The Mirror, and spent 10 years as an editor for GMTV.

This Morning editor, Martin Frizell arrives at Television Centre, White City in London, 5 June 2023 (Photo: James Manning/PA Wire)

Frizell and Phillips met when she was working at GMTV where he was chief correspondent and after only four weeks of dating, Frizell popped the question.

The two got married in 1997 in Las Vegas and together they share two songs, Nathaniel and Mackenzie.

Praise for Fiona Phillips

Kate Lee, chief executive at the Alzheimer’s Society, praised Phillips’ decision to share her diagnosis, which raised “much-needed awareness of dementia”.

Lee said: “Our thoughts are with our ambassador Fiona Phillips and her family following the announcement that she’s living with dementia. Fiona has frequently spoken out about her parents’ experiences of dementia, and her support of Alzheimer’s Society has been hugely impactful and greatly appreciated.

“Sharing such personal news publicly raises much-needed awareness of dementia and we are extremely grateful to Fiona. We are here to offer our support to Fiona and her family and to everyone affected by dementia.”

Former GMTV presenter Lorraine Kelly said that “as expected” Phillips is dealing with her “shattering” diagnosis with “courage and optimism”.

The host of ITV’s Lorraine added: “She’s a good, kind soul and I pray the treatment works and results in a massive breakthrough for everyone dealing with this hellish disease. Sending her and her family all my love.”

Fiona Phillips arrives for Duncan Macmillan's new play, 'People, Places & Things' at The National Theatre on March 23, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Hilary Evans, chief executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We’re sending our love and support to Fiona and her family following her announcement that she’s living with Alzheimer’s disease.

“It takes such courage to go public with a diagnosis and Fiona knows better than most just how much good that can do.

“Awareness is vital and Fiona’s bravery will help untold people who are going through their own dementia journeys.

“Fiona’s been a friend of Alzheimer’s Research UK for well over a decade, and her support has shone such a valuable spotlight on the importance of research in overcoming the diseases that cause dementia.

“There are around 70,800 people with dementia in the UK who, like Fiona, are under 65 and we’re determined to find a cure to end the heartbreak it causes.