Pop musician Anastacia, known for her hit single “I’m Outta Love,” has recently disclosed that she feared that she might have had a brain tumour - until health checks revealed that her symptoms were instead related to menopause.

The revelation by the 55-year-old former “Strictly Come Dancing” contestant came during an interview on the White Wine Question Time podcast, explaining that she didn’t even realise that she was going through menopause.

“I didn’t know my exhaustion; I didn’t know my brain fog. I didn’t know all the things – I just thought I was tired. (…) I was diagnosing myself, but had no idea any of this was hormone-related. I guess I was waiting for that ball to drop. My ball was, I thought I had a brain tumour and life was going horrible, and I was really, really scared.”

“When I got all of these other things checked out, this guy in Switzerland was like, I think you’re going through some hormone stuff. I told him, ‘It doesn’t feel anything like that, I have hot flashes and I’m OK with that’.

“In my head, I had no idea the things I was going through were actually in the list (of symptoms of menopause) because it’s a long list.”

The American singer spoke about her health and revealed in 2013 that she had undergone a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with cancer for the second time.

What are the symptoms of menopause?

According to the NHS’ website, the physical symptoms of menopause can include:

hot flushes, when you have sudden feelings of hot or cold in your face, neck and chest which can make you dizzy

difficulty sleeping, which may be a result of night sweats and make you feel tired and irritable during the day

palpitations, when your heartbeats suddenly become more noticeable

headaches and migraines that are worse than usual

muscle aches and joint pains

changed body shape and weight gain

skin changes including dry and itchy skin

reduced sex drive

vaginal dryness and pain, itching or discomfort during sex

recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs)

sensitive teeth, painful gums or other mouth problems