An 11-year-old girl died just hours after being diagnosed with constipation and sent home by doctors

The parents of an 11-year-old girl who died just hours after being diagnosed with constipation and sent home are demanding answers. Annabel Greenhalgh was taken to the A&E department at Warwick Hospital by her parents due to severe abdominal pain. On the evening of October 13, 2022, doctors diagnosed her with constipation and discharged her.

The following morning, her father Craig found her unresponsive at their Warwick home and called 999. Despite the efforts of paramedics, Annabel was pronounced dead at the scene. Between 2017 and 2021, Annabel had experienced several episodes of severe abdominal pain, requiring hospital treatment on multiple occasions.

An inquest into her death will begin on Friday (June 14) at Coventry Coroners’ Court. Her devastated parents, Craig and Josie, have expressed the deep void left by Annabel's death.

Her mum, Josie, 45, said: “Annabel was an incredible child, loved by all who met her. She was gentle, phenomenally bright, creative, fun, and always inclusive of everyone. She loved music, fashion, art, her friends, and her beloved cat Reuben. She was our greatest gift, bringing so much love and joy into our lives. Since losing her, our days have been filled with distress, emptiness, and sorrow.”

Annabel Greenhalgh (11) from Warwick who died hours after being diagnosed with constipation and sent home from hospital. (SWNS) | Irwin Mitchell / SWNS

Annabel had just started Alcester Grammar School before her untimely death and was described as “well-loved” by both teachers and students.

Her parents hope the inquest will provide crucial insights into her treatment. Dad Craig said: “When we were told we could take Annabel home from the hospital, we trusted there was nothing serious. To wake up the next morning and find her unresponsive was absolutely devastating.

“We still struggle to comprehend it. Every day since then, we’ve wondered if more could have been done to save our little girl. She was our only child, and we still have many unanswered questions about what happened to her."

The family has instructed medical negligence lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate. Their solicitor, Emma Rush, said: “Josie and Craig understandably remain devastated at losing their little girl so suddenly and tragically.