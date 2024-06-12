Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Channel 4 has ordered an investigation into the tragic death of producer John Balson

Channel 4 has ordered an investigation into the tragic death of producer John Balson, who took his own life after working on the broadcaster's true crime series, In the Footsteps of Killers, it has been reported. Balson, a 40-year-old father whose wife is expecting their second child, died on May 17 after enduring significant physical pain and mental distress for weeks.

Balson was concerned that overwork in factual television could be dangerous, and Deadline reports that the network has permission from his family to highlight his story. Channel 4 said it was “deeply saddened” by Balson's death and has engaged the British legal firm Reynolds Porter Chamberlain (RPC) to conduct the investigation, committing to take "whatever action is appropriate."

The broadcaster remains in contact with Balson's family and has not yet decided whether the show will be aired. Balson had confided to his family that he received threats from someone linked to an individual he was researching for the show.

His wife said that he felt blamed by the production for a family’s refusal to participate in the series, leading to his physical and mental health decline. He experienced severe symptoms related to vestibular migraine disorder, which worsened his stress.

Alaska TV, the production company behind In the Footsteps of Killers, emphasised the importance of their employees' wellbeing but refrained from further comments due to the ongoing investigation. The inquest into Balson's death will take place in several months, with charities cautioning against attributing his death to a single cause.

Balson, an experienced producer and journalist with credits on shows like Netflix's When Missing Turns To Murder and CBS Reality's Murder: First On Scene, had been working long hours both in Japan and the UK. Despite having no history of mental health issues, the pressures of his job had evidently taken a toll.

He began experiencing symptoms in March and sought medical help, including visits to accident and emergency departments, before being diagnosed with vestibular migraine disorder. He stopped working about a month before his death, and it remains unclear whether Alaska TV was aware of his condition at that time.

The Channel 4 statement read: “Channel 4 was deeply saddened by the news of John’s death, and our thoughts are with his wife and family at this incredibly difficult time. John was a highly respected and much-loved professional – both amongst his colleagues at Alaska TV and those who worked with him across the industry – and will be sorely missed.

“We are in ongoing contact with John’s family and offering them our support. We are also in a dialogue with (the union) BECTU and have engaged an external law firm to undertake a thorough investigation, which will be as swift as circumstances allow. We will take whatever action is appropriate in response to its findings.

“While we do not employ production staff directly, the wellbeing of all those working on the productions we commission is vitally important and is something we take very seriously. We are committed to supporting our production partners in ensuring those productions are safe and professional workplaces, with safeguarding measures in place. Our Supplier Code of Conduct outlines our commitments and is well communicated to all production companies we work with.”

Alaska’s statement added: “It was with great sadness that we learned of John’s passing – an extremely talented and thoughtful Director, he will be hugely missed by us all. The wellbeing of our all staff is of paramount importance, and whilst we’re unable to comment further given the investigation with Channel 4, our thoughts and love are with John’s family and friends at this very difficult time”.

Bectu, the union, has repeatedly campaigned for better working conditions and shorter hours in TV. It launched a campaign titled Eyes Half Shut in 2017, which called on the industry to come together and form a commission dedicated to reducing the industry’s reliance on a long-hours working culture.

Bectu Head Philippa Childs said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of this tragedy and our thoughts are with John’s family, friends and everyone impacted. The industry must take urgent steps to address the unhealthy and counterproductive long-hours culture that leaves workers feeling isolated, burnt out and unable to sustain a healthy work/life balance.”

John ‘passed away alone’

A GoFundMe has since been set up in his name to support John’s daughters and wife, Yumeno Niimura. The fundraising page read: “John was a hard-working professional and was 100% healthy up until eight weeks ago, when he stood up at work one day and became instantly dizzy. The condition quickly worsened causing him constant dizziness, migraines, insomnia and pain 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“After he left his job due to the illness, he dedicated himself to treatment, seeking help from the GPs, ENT departments, private MRI scans, consultations and rehabilitation from neurologists and vestibular specialists, psychiatrists, therapists, the NHS mental health crisis team, emergency hospital admission, reflexology, acupuncture, head massage, meditation, dietary therapy, various painkillers and tranquillizers. “Despite these efforts, his symptoms became even more severe, making not only football and boxing and all the exercises that he used to be able to do to release the stress impossible, but also even simple tasks were too painful. He could no longer cook, read, write, play the piano, listen to music, run, swim, watch TV, use the computer or phone, or do simple household chores.

“The only thing he could manage was walking his daughter to and from nursery three days a week. Even gentle walking caused him immense pain but he absolutely adored his daughter and wanted to do it for her with a smile on his face.”

“Anyone who knew John knows that he loved his wife, kids, family, friends and was excited for the future often stating that the best years were ahead of him. When their first child was born in Japan, John couldn't attend the birth due to the pandemic, and their daughter was immediately admitted to the NICU. So, when they found out Yumeno was pregnant again, he was extremely excited to be there for the birth in August.

“Ultimately, unable to escape this severe brain condition, and suffering from chronic panic disorder and insomnia, he passed away alone, without anyone by his side. We feel terribly let down by the health care system and were left to deal with this alone even though all the experts were told how dark his thoughts had become. In the future, we will all be more active in fighting for change.