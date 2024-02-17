Olive oil is a central plank in the Atlantic diet Picture: Canva

A new study has flagged up the sunny benefits of the so-called Atlantic diet - healthy eating which still, somehow, manages to include bread, pasta and red meat.

The study found that after six months, people on the Atlantic diet had a smaller risk of developing metabolic syndrome, conditions that can include obesity, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, triglyceride or cholesterol levels, and lead to the development of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.

Before the start of the study, and then six months later, scientists took measurements of waist circumference, cholesterol and blood sugar levels and blood pressure from those taking part. Results showed that compared with those eating their usual diet, those on the Atlantic diet had reduced levels of LDL “bad” cholesterol, had had a “significant decrease in waist circumference”, losing almost 2cm from their middle. Increased levels of cholesterol and belly fat are considered risk factors for metabolic syndrome and heart disease.

The Atlantic diet seeks to avoid processed foods, so includes lots of fruit and vegetables, but also includes carb-heavy food such as bread and pasta.

It is not that far removed from the Mediterranean diet, with the two sharing olive oil, dairy, eggs, fish and grains as staples. But the Atlantic diet includes more meat than its eastern cousin, and sees more stews involved.

Among the food in the diet is:

Fresh vegetables

Fresh fruit

Red and white wine (in moderation)

Bread

Cereal

Pasta

Potatoes

Milk and cheese

Fish and seafood

Lean meat, beef and pork

Olive oil

Eggs

Nuts - almonds, walnuts, chestnuts, hazelnuts

Pulses such as chickpeas and lentils

