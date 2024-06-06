Bird Flu: Mexican resident who had first human case of H5N2 bird flu dies
The flu was detected in the 59-year-old Mexican resident, who would go on to develop a fever, shortness of breath, nausea and diarrhoea.
The patient died on April 24. It was the first confirmed human case of the specific H5N2 strain of bird flu in the world, and was the very first H5 infection reported in Mexico.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the patient had no history of exposure to animals or poultry. However, they had multiple underlying health issues and had been unwell in bed for three weeks for other reasons before presenting bird flu symptoms.
Bird flu do not commonly infect humans, however there are a small number of cases where this has happened. Prior to the patient’s infection, it was not known whether the H5N2 strain was infectious to humans.
The infection can pass via the faeces, mucus or saliva of infected birds, with those handling such animals warned to take precaution during outbreaks. Human-to-human transmission is extremely rare and have only been reported in small numbers.
