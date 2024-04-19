The alert read: "In the past 30 days, there appears to have been an increase in severe atypical pneumonia requiring critical care in Buenos Aires. The affected individuals are mostly young people without major risk factors." Argentinian health authorities have not yet commented on the situation, despite reports that some patients being treated for the mystery illness has needed assistance to breathe with mechanical ventilation machines. It was also reported that a third of patients were showing symptoms of psittacosis, also known as parrot fever, which is a type of chlamydia commonly found in birds despite not having any recent contact with the animals. Doctors are said to be concerned about the flu-like symptoms associated with the illness that can then escalate to pneumonia.