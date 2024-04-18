Clint Eastwood, right, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links. (Picture: Getty Images)

93-year-old Clint Eastwood recently made a rare public appearance - but in doing so sparked some concerns about his health.

He was spotted at Jane Goodall's speaking event, Reasons For Hope, held at the Sunset Cultural Centre in his hometown of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, on March 24. The event, presented by the Wildlife Conservation Network in honor of Jane's 90th birthday, drew attention to environmental causes close to her heart. Clint was photographed sitting in the front row during Jane's talk and later engaged in conversation with the conservationist backstage. This marked a big improvement from last year's appearance by the actor, where concerns about his health were raised.

In May of the previous year, reports circulated that the Hollywood icon had not been seen in public for more than 450 days. His last public appearance had been in February 2022 at the AT&T Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Club in California. Despite his love for golf and the proximity of the tournament to his home, Clint did not attend the 2023 event, causing concern among his inner circle.

Insiders close to Clint expressed worries about his well-being during his absence. "Clint has always been in great health and active despite his age, but his recent absence has raised concerns in Hollywood," said a source to Radar Online. "It's hard to imagine him anything less than robust, but time catches up with us all."

Fortunately, Clint reappeared at Jane's event, looking cheerful and in good spirits. Before this appearance, he had been involved in the production of the film "Juror No. 2," a courtroom drama featuring Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette. In November 2023, Clint was seen on set in Georgia, overseeing the film's progress and interacting with the crew.

Clint is both directing and producing the upcoming movie, which faced a production pause during the SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood but resumed once the strike concluded in November. In December of the previous year, Toby Keith shared Clint's philosophy for maintaining health and positivity. During an appearance on Audacy's Superstar Power Hour, the country singer revealed that his song "Don't Let The Old Man In" was inspired by Clint's outlook on life.

