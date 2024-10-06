Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new blood test is in development in the UK that could help to detect 12 types of cancer and end the wait for millions of patients.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has said that a team of academics at University of Southampton will develop research into the new cancer detection test, which could improve diagnosis wait times for millions of patients. Writing in The Mirror, he said: “Dr Andrew Shapanis and Professor Paul Skipp will lead a team working on a new blood test, which will detect 12 of the most lethal and common cancers at an early stage.

“Just a couple of drops of blood could tell you if you had lung, breast or bladder cancer, helping end months-long waits for tests and scans.”

The development of the blood test for cancers is part of a series of projects in the UK which will benefit from public and private sector investment of £148 million. As part of the investment, research hubs will be created across the country, including at at University College London, the University of Liverpool, the University of Bristol, the University of Glasgow and the University of Edinburgh.

Streeting, who revealed his kidney cancer diagnosis in May 2021 and later announced that he was cancer-free after undergoing an operation to remove one of the kidneys, said his own personal experience made him aware of how important early diagnosis is. He said: “As a cancer survivor, I know how vital an early cancer diagnosis and the latest treatments are. This investment will not only save lives, but also secure Britain’s status as a powerhouse for life sciences and medical technology.

“When we combine the care of the NHS and the genius of our country’s leading scientific minds, we can develop life-changing treatments for patients and help get Britain’s economy booming.”

Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle has praised the move, saying that “backing cutting-edge technologies not only offers the hope of longer, healthier lives”, adding: “They have the potential to grow the economy – unleashing a torrent of investment into life sciences that will boost jobs, opportunities and growth.”