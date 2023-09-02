An estimated 900,000 Botox injections are carried out in the UK each year

Plans to ban unlicensed providers of Botox and fillers in England have been opened up for consultation by the government.

The move aims to protect the public from botched procedures after a law change last year gave the health secretary the power to introduce a licensing regime.

This regime would require anyone carrying out specific treatments and their premises to be registered as an estimated 900,000 Botox injections are carried out in the UK each year.

The government has launched a consultation to gather insights and opinions on how to make Botox procedures and other non-surgical cosmetic treatments safer. (Image: PA)

The consultation invites industry professionals and individuals who have undergone non-surgical cosmetic procedures, such as Botox, laser hair removal, and dermal fillers, to provide their views on proposed measures to ensure safety and quality in the industry.

Save Face – a government-approved register of accredited practitioners – received almost 3,000 complaints in 2022, with more than two-thirds of those complaints relating to dermal fillers and almost a quarter relating to Botox.

The eight-week public consultation, which closes on 28 October will play a pivotal role in shaping new regulations, which could include age limits and restrictions for high-risk procedures, including those involving injecting fillers into intimate parts of the body such as the breasts and buttocks.

Health minister Maria Caulfield said: “Whether it’s Botox, dermal fillers or even a chemical peel, we have heard too many stories of people who’ve had bad experiences from getting a cosmetic procedure from someone who is inexperienced or underqualified.

“There’s no doubt that the popularity of cosmetic procedures is increasing, so it’s our role to ensure consistent standards for consumers and a level playing field for businesses and practitioners.

“We want to make sure we get this right for everyone, which is why we want to hear your opinions and experiences through our new consultation.”

Director of Save Face Ashton Collins said: “While we appreciate that we are still at very early stages of any potential licensing scheme being implemented in England, we are delighted to have been invited by the government to contribute our thoughts and ideas ahead of the release of this public consultation.

“Being involved in the process has enabled Save Face to actively contribute to roundtable discussions with ministers, policymakers and key stakeholders.

“As the largest and longest-established Professional Standards Authority accredited register, we are able to provide a unique level of insight based on 10 years of gathering data from practitioner and clinic audits as well as patient reported complaints, adverse reactions and complications.

“This will enable us to help develop a fit-for-purpose scheme that has public safety as its primary focus. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the government and key stakeholders during the next stages of the process.”

Professor David Sines CBE, chair of the Joint Council for Cosmetic Practitioners, said he warmly welcomes the Government’s decision to consult on a proposed licensing scheme.

