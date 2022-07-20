Scarlet fever is very infectious and can easily spread to other people

Scarlet fever is a contagious infection that mostly affects young children.

But can adults get it and what are the symptoms?

Here’s what you need to know.

What are the symptoms of scarlet fever?

The first signs of scarlet fever can be flu-like symptoms, including a high temperature, a sore throat and swollen neck glands (a large lump on the side of your neck).

A rash then appears 12 to 48 hours later, which looks and feels like small, raised bumps and starts on the chest and tummy before spreading. The rash makes your skin feel rough, like sandpaper.

The rash does not appear on the face, but the cheeks can look red.

A white coating also appears on the tongue, which then peels and leaves the tongue red, swollen and covered in little bumps. It’s sometimes referred to as “strawberry tongue”.

Complications from scarlet fever are rare, but they can happen during or in the weeks after the infection, and can include:

ear infection

throat abscess

sinusitis

pneumonia

meningitis

rheumatic fever

Can adults get scarlet fever?

The NHS said the symptoms of scarlet fever are the same for children and adults, although “scarlet fever is less common in adults”.

Does it spread easily?

Scarlet fever is very infectious and can easily spread to other people.

It lasts for around one week, but you can spread scarlet fever to other people up to six days before you get symptoms until 24 hours after you take your first dose of antibiotics.

If you do not take antibiotics, you can spread the infection for two to three weeks after your symptoms start.

If you or your child has scarlet fever, you should stay away from nursery, school or work for 24 hours after you take the first dose of antibiotics.

When should I see a GP?

You should see a GP if you or your child:

have scarlet fever symptoms

do not get better in a week (after seeing a GP)

have scarlet fever and chickenpox at the same time

are ill again, weeks after scarlet fever got better – this can be a sign of a complication, such as rheumatic fever

are feeling unwell and have been in contact with someone who has scarlet fever

Scarlet fever is very easily spread so you should check with a GP before you go in. They may suggest a phone consultation.

How is scarlet fever diagnosed?

GPs can often diagnose scarlet fever by looking at your tongue and rash.

Sometimes they may:

wipe a cotton bud around the back of your throat to test for bacteria

arrange a blood test

How is scarlet fever treated?

A GP will prescribe antibiotics, which will:

help you get better quicker

reduce the chance of a serious illnesses, such as pneumonia

make it less likely that you’ll pass the infection on to someone else

You can also relieve symptoms of scarlet fever by: