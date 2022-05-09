Cancer Research UK said people were being failed by the system

Some 65,400 people every month in England are waiting too long to find out whether they have cancer, new analysis from charity Cancer Research UK has found.

Last autumn, a new target was introduced which said people should be either diagnosed with the disease or have it ruled out within 28 days of an urgent referral by their GP, referral for breast symptoms or if they have been picked up through screening.

Although the aim is for 75% of these people to receive either a cancer diagnosis or the all-clear within a month, analysis from the charity found that this target has not been met since it was introduced. It was found to have varied, but stood at 74% in February.

Cancer Research UK also said that even if the target was met, 55,000 people every month would still be left waiting to find out whether they have cancer.

There was also found to be a large variation across England, with only 78 out of 143 hospital trusts meeting the 75% standard, according to the data.

‘Over one in four people on an urgent referral are left waiting over a month’

Cancer Research UK said people were being failed by the system, which lacks the capacity to deal with the numbers needing to be seen, and also said that due to chronic shortages of specialists across the NHS, the target was set too low.

Experts have said that if the Government wants to improve diagnosis and survival it needs to raise the target to 95%.

Cancer Research UK said meeting this would see around 54,300 more people each month receiving a diagnosis or having cancer ruled out within 28 days.

Early diagnosis of cancer allows treatment to start more quickly and is more likely to be successful.

Michelle Mitchell, the charity’s chief executive, said: “As a country we should not be willing to accept that over one in four people on an urgent referral are left waiting over a month to find out whether they have cancer. Nor should we stand for the variation that exists across the country.

“The Government must take this opportunity to deliver for the millions of people affected by cancer.

“With ambitious targets, a credible plan to reach them and clear accountability, we can get there.”

A spokesperson from NHS England said: “Record numbers of people have received lifesaving cancer checks in the last year as we continue to recover from the impact of the pandemic, and while it won’t happen overnight, the NHS is investing billions in extra diagnostic and treatment capacity – with staff working hard to roll out initiatives from lung scanning trucks to cancer symptom hotlines, so that patients are seen quickly and their cancer can be caught earlier.

“It is vital that people continue to come forward if they have any worrying signs or symptoms, as getting checked could save your life.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We are committed to reducing waiting times for cancer patients which is why we are rolling out up to 160 community diagnostic centres across the country – with 81 already open and over 800,000 additional scans delivered.