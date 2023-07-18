Care home residents with learning disabilities and autism have been physically blocked from leaving their rooms by staff, the healthcare watchdog has reported.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has reported multiple failings at Nutbush Cottage in Horley, Surrey, reporting that residents were "not safe" and put at risk of harm. The care home has been rated as inadequate by the CQC, with major issues arising in all aspects of the inspection.

Most notably, however, inspectors found that residents were victims of "unauthorised restraint" from care home staff, being physically blocked from leaving their rooms, causing them to become incredibly anxious.

The report read: "One person's daily records contained numerous reports from staff stating they prevented the person from leaving their bedroom during the night. They referred to the person showing signs of high anxiety and being further distressed by being prevented from leaving their bedroom. Approval for this practice had not been sought from the local authority.

"During our inspection we also observed staff blocking the entrance of a person's door as a deterrent to them leaving the room when they were anxious. There was nothing recorded in the person's care plan to indicate this practice had been approved by the local authority.

"One person's records showed they had experienced prolonged periods of distress and anxiety resulting in them not sleeping. This had also disturbed others living at Nutbush Cottage."

The report added that staff were "not always aware" of people's legal rights, and that health care needs were not always met. One person's bedroom did not even have curtains covering the bedroom window.

The CQC also concluded that residents of the care home were not treated with care or compassion.

"Staff did not see people living at Nutbush as their equals," the report continued. Whilst staff showed kindness to people in their manner there was an atmosphere of staff being in charge rather than being in people's home.

"The language used by staff to describe people experiencing high anxiety demonstrated a lack of understanding and empathy. One person was described by staff in a highly distressed state as being like a person 'possessed'.

"One person told us they worried when in the bathroom as there was no lock on the bathroom door and a second person would try to come in."

