Caring in agony: Over half of caregivers left in pain – doctor reveals how to cope

New survey insights reveal the far-reaching impact caregiving can have on physical and mental well-being, with over half (54%) of caregivers reporting weekly back, joint or muscle pain, and 1 in 5 (19%) experiencing daily stress or anxiety. Dr Dawn Harper shares her tips to help cope.

There are approximately 4.7 million unpaid carers in the UK, defined as those who provide unpaid care for someone who is ill, disabled, older, has mental health issues or struggles with addiction. However, this figure excludes the many who regularly care for children, neighbours or friends and family needing support beyond the traditional definitions. Carers UK estimates that the number of unpaid carers could be as high as 10.6 million, highlighting a significant lack of personal and societal recognition of what it truly means to provide care.

A new survey, commissioned by GOPO® Joint Health – a leading supplement proven to reduce pain and stiffness and improve mobility – polled 1,001 self-defined caregivers. The findings reveal the true impact of caregiving on mental, emotional and physical health.

Over one-third (37%) have experienced significant strain, discomfort or injury to their joints as a result of assisting or lifting the person they care for, and almost half (47%) frequently endure persistent aches, stiffness or pain that lingers long after caregiving tasks. As a result, one-third (32%) rely heavily on pain medication, putting their own long-term health at risk.

The mental toll of caregiving is profound, with almost half (46%) of caregivers feeling emotionally drained by the relentless stress it brings. One in seven (13%) rely on support services for their well-being, while nearly half (44%) experience loneliness or isolation at least once a week, often facing the demands of caregiving alone.

Despite these challenges, almost half (49%) of respondents cannot remember the last time they practiced self-care, admitting that their own needs always come last. While caregivers devote themselves to others, acknowledging the importance of self-care, and setting aside time for their own well-being is vital.

Dr Dawn Harper, formerly a caregiver to her mother, NHS doctor for over 30 years and author of ‘Live Well to 101’, comments: “Caregiving is a labour of love, but the selfless nature of the role puts many caregivers at serious risk of poor health. As a GP I see first-hand the impact that caring can have on both physical and mental ill health. To continue supporting others, it’s vital to care for yourself first. Just like the safety advice on an aeroplane – put on your own oxygen mask before helping others. Prioritising your own well-being ensures you have the strength, resilience and capacity to provide the care your loved ones need in the long-term.”

Dr Dawn Harper provides her top tips to support caregivers’ health and well-being:

Seek support from peers: “It can be easy to lose your identity when providing care, so it’s important to connect with peers who are in a similar situation. If you are unable to leave the house often, online forums or virtual coffee sessions can provide an outlet to enable you to open up to someone who understands exactly what you’re going through. Their acceptance and understanding can be a great way to support your emotional health and leave you feeling less alone.”

Schedule self-care: “Caregiving often leaves little time for personal well-being, but self-care isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. Schedule self-care just like any essential appointment and if you’re struggling to find the time, start with small manageable breaks of just 5-10 minutes and commit to doing one thing that makes you feel recharged. This could be as simple as having a cup of tea in silence or reading a few chapters of your favourite book.”

Build your mental resilience: “Mental resilience helps caregivers manage stress, maintain emotional balance and continue providing care without burning out. Incorporate techniques such as mindfulness, deep breathing, yoga or meditation, all of which can be practiced in as little as 15 minutes. If you are struggling with your mental health, make sure to reach out to mental health helplines or listening services, or discuss your feelings with your GP or pharmacist.”

Prioritise your physical health: “Caregiving is a physically demanding role, and these survey findings reveal the true toll caregiving can take on your physical health. Protect your joints and posture by using proper lifting techniques when assisting with mobility, and address any aches and pains early to help prevent chronic conditions from appearing later down the line. A joint health supplement such as the galactolipid, GOPO, a compound derived from rose-hip, may be of great benefit, with research indicating that it can effectively relieve joint pain. The natural anti-inflammatory properties of GOPO make it a viable replacement to pain killers, without the risk of harmful side effects, and a sustainable way to manage pain long-term.”

Extensive studies involving over 400 patients with chronic pain conditions, such as osteoarthritis, have shown that GOPO® produces significant and consistent pain relief and improved joint function. In one study, 8 out of 10 patients reported a significant reduction in pain after just 3 weeks of GOPO®.

