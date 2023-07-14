In the coming days, popular holiday destinations could be 10 or even 15 degrees hotter than normal.

Southern Europe and north west Africa have become engulfed in a heatwave, right as Brits prepare for their summer holidays.

Temperatures are expected to soar in countries like Italy, Greece, Turkey and Spain, with the Cerberus heatwave hitting hard throughout the Mediterranean.

The Met Office has warned peak temperatures across the region are likely to be 10C to 15C higher than average - and could reach the mid-40s in southern Europe, and up to 50C in parts of north Africa.

With how warm UK summers have been in recent years, British people are slowly adjusting to a warmer way of life, but temperatures like this will far exceed what we're used to in places like Weston-Super-Mare.

While the hot weather can be enjoyable, it is vital to take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke, which could bring an early end to your holiday plans.

Here are some important tips to follow if you're heading into the Cerberus heatwave:

Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of fluids is crucial when the weather is hot. Dehydration is a common problem during a heatwave and can lead to heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Drink water regularly, even if you are not thirsty, and avoid alcohol, caffeine and sugary drinks as they can make dehydration worse.

Sorbet is also water-based and so is surprisingly effective in helping you keep your fluids up.

Stay cool

These countries take siestas for a reason! Avoid being out in the sun during the hottest part of the day, typically between 11am and 3pm. Seek shade or stay indoors in well-ventilated rooms with air conditioning or fans. You can also use cool towels or take cool baths or showers to help regulate your body temperature.

Dress for the weather

Wear loose, light-colored clothing made from natural fibers such as cotton, linen or silk. This type of clothing allows your skin to breathe and helps sweat to evaporate, keeping you cooler.

Protect your skin

Wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses to protect your face and eyes from the sun’s harmful UV rays. Apply sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30 and reapply regularly, especially if you are sweating or swimming.

Look out for others

People who are particularly vulnerable during a heatwave include the elderly, young children, and people with chronic health conditions such as asthma or diabetes. If you're on holiday with them then check on family and friends, and encourage them to take the necessary precautions to stay safe.

Be aware of the symptoms