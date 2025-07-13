Child dies of measles in Livepool as number of children being treated for the effects and complications of the disease increases.

A child has died of measles, it has been reported, as cases of the virus continue to rise in the UK amid a backlash against vaccines. The Sunday Times has reported the child passed away at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool after becoming ill with measles and other problems.

It is understood the death is just the second in the UK due to measles in the past decade and comes amid an outbreak in the US which has also claimed the lives of two children.

The increase in cases is, in part, being attributed to the proliferation of misinformation regarding vaccines - and their potential side-effects. However, research has shown the risk of serious complications due to measles far outweighs the risks of being vaccinated.

An Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said: “To respect patient confidentiality, we can’t comment on individual cases. We are concerned about the increasing number of children and young people who are contracting measles.

"Measles is a highly contagious viral illness which can cause children to be seriously unwell, requiring hospital treatment, and in rare cases, death. The number of children being treated at Alder Hey for effects and complications of measles is increasing (we have treated 17 since June).

"We treat children with a range of conditions and illnesses in our hospital, including those with compromised immunity due to other health issues, making them more susceptible to infections, including measles.

"We can prevent people, including children, from contracting measles through vaccination. Please protect yourself and vulnerable children and young people by ensuring you are fully vaccinated."

This month, the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) released a report showing the uptake of vaccines in the UK has stalled over the last decade and is, in some cases, declining. None of the routine childhood vaccinations have met the target for 95% coverage since 2021, meaning youngsters are at risk of catching potentially deadly illnesses such as measles, meningitis and whooping cough.

The report said while some families are hesitant to vaccinate due to fears about the jabs, many face issues that could be resolved with more support, including difficulties booking and attending appointments and a lack of continuity of NHS care, with many parents seeing a different GP or clinician at each visit.

Changing attitudes to vaccines in the US has seen the disease - which was declared eliminated from the country in 2000 - re-emerge, with hundreds of cases being reported in Texas and beyond this year, and the two deaths of children, who were unvaccinated.