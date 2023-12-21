Dementia: Being lonely at Christmas can cause dementia among elderly Brits, experts warn
Christmas doesn't have to be a lonely time - let's help out our loved ones wherever we can.
Around 1.3m elderly people are expected to be spending Christmas alone this year, with recent NHS figures also suggesting that more than a million can go over a month without having a meaningful conversation with a friend, neighbour, or family member. Further studies from Age UK have also revealed that this social isolation could also be the spark for dementia to develop.
Carol Humphreys, elderly care expert at Taking Care Personal Alarms, has urged elderly people to surround themselves with as many people as they can this Christmas.
She said: "Even though winter and the lead up to the festive season can be exciting, it can also be particularly challenging for many people, especially for the elderly and those who have lost loved ones. People who live alone may also experience heightened feelings of loneliness during this period.
"The stigma associated with loneliness often hinders older people from reaching out for assistance, as pride becomes a barrier to seeking help.
"It is also important to note some of the risks that come with social isolation. According to psychology today, social isolation can increase the risk of dementia by 50 per cent, heart disease by 29 per cent and the risk of stroke by 32 per cent in older people.
"Ultimately, if you are becoming increasingly concerned about an elderly individual, do not hesitate to seek additional support from a healthcare professional. They can offer guidance and recommendations, including light therapy, suitable medications, or therapeutic interventions to address the symptoms of seasonal depression."
