The cause of his infection remains a mystery to doctors.

The man's condition has confused doctors, who canot pin down a root cause. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

Doctors have been stumped after a man came to hospital with an unexplained "whitish eruption" on his genitalia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were no signs of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and the man insisted he had been faithful to his wife too.

Reporting the case to the BMJ, Dr Bhushan Madke said: "A young man in his late 20s presented with a whitish eruptionon his glans penis for the past five months. There were no symptoms during sexual activity.

"He was in a monogamous relationship with his wife and denied having sexual activity outside his marriage. Genital examination showed lacy reticular eruption extending onto the shaft. There were no skin lesions on his body.