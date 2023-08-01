YouTube star iShowSpeed had fans in worry when he shared pictures of him from a hospital bed with an inflamed eye on social media

Ever since footage of iShowSpeed's health scare first emerged on social media, the popular YouTube star's band of fans have been incredibly worried about his condition and wellness.

Speed - real name Darren Watkins Junior - took to Youtube on Sunday (30 July) to share with his 18 million subscribers that he was being taken to hospital in Tokyo, Japan. He had a bandage around his head, both of his eyes were closed and one eye appeared swollen

In the video, Speed said: "Hello guys, quick update, I don’t know what I have right now but I’m about to go to surgery. My eye’s puffing up, it feels like somebody is stabbing my eye with a knife. I hate this, I’ve never experienced anything like this."

Nothing has been confirmed as to what is wrong with the Cristiano Ronaldo super-fan, but many medical experts have speculated that Speed could have cluster headaches, but what is it and are they life threatening?

Here is everything you need to know about cluster headaches.

What are cluster headaches?

According to the NHS, cluster headaches are "excruciating attacks of pain in one side of the head, often felt around the eye."

It notes that cases of the condition are incredibly rare, but are commonly found in men. It tends to occur when the person is in the 30s and 40s.

Symptoms for cluster headaches

Cluster headaches occur in an individual very quickly and often without any warning. The pain is incredibly severe and is described as a sharp pain with a burning and piercing sensation on one side of your head.

It tends to affect around the eye area, as well as the temple and on few instances the face. Note that it should only ever affect the same side.

If you suffer with them, you will often feel restless and agitated. You could react by rocking, pacing or banging your head against something.

The attacks generally last between 15 minutes and three hours and can typically occur between one and eight times a day. Symptoms of cluster headaches include one or more of the following:

Red and watering eye

Drooping and swelling of an eyelid

Smaller pupil in 1 eye

Sweaty face

Blocked or runny nostrils

What causes cluster headaches?

Medical professionals are yet to clarify exactly what causes the condition, though it has been linked to activity in one part of a person's brain called the hypothalamus. It has been deemed that those who smoke are more at risk of suffering from it, as well as those who drink alcohol or smell strong smells (perfume, paint, petrol etc).

Cluster headaches are suggested to a genetic illness, as many cases have other family members who also get diagnosed with it.

How can cluster headaches be treated?

As soon as you feel like you have experienced a cluster headache attack, contact your GP as soon as possible. You will be asked about your symptoms and then sent in for tests.

You could then undergo a brain scan, which is sometimes needed to rule out other conditions that have similar symptoms. With cluster headaches, the brain scan should show up as normal.

After you are diagnosed with cluster headaches, you will then see a specialist such as a neurologist to talk about treatment options. Treatments to alleviate pain include:

Sumatriptan

Oxygen therapy

Transcutaneous vagus nerve stimulation

Stimulation device implantation

Note that over-the-counter painkillers, including paracetamol, are not deemed effective enough to treat cluster headaches. This is because it takes too long to take effect.

Are cluster headaches life-threatening?