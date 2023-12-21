The Office for National Statistics has noticed an increase in London and the south east of England.

Covid-19 infections are rising as Christmas approaches.

Covid-19 infection levels are rising, with around one in 24 people in England and Scotland likely to have tested positive for coronavirus in mid-December.

The study is being run by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and is based on data collected from around 150,000 individuals.

Professor Steven Riley, UKHSA director-general for data and surveillance, said: "At this time of year, the cold weather, shorter days and increased socialising mean that the potential for transmission of respiratory viruses like Covid-19 is particularly high. This, as well as the possible impact of new variants, means it’s not unexpected to see cases increasing.

"If you are showing symptoms of Covid-19 or other respiratory illnesses, you should try to limit your contact with other people as much as possible, especially those who are older or more vulnerable."

The Covid-19 variant Omicron BA.2.86, first identified in August, is now the dominant variant in circulation in England, according to the UKHSA. One of the subvariants of BA.2.86, called JN.1, was this week classified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a separate “variant of interest” due to its “rapidly increasingly spread” around the world.