Covid infections are continuing to rise across the UK, with infections now at the highest level since April.
The surge in cases has been driven by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, which are now dominant in the UK.
New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show an estimated 2.7 million people in the UK had the virus in the week to 1 July, up 18% from 2.3 million the previous week.
It marks the highest estimate since late April, although infections are still below the record high of 4.9 million at the end of March during the BA.2 wave.
The BA.4 and BA.5 variants are more transmissible than previous Covid strains and are able to evade the immune protection built up by vaccines or previous infections.
Health experts say that there is “currently no evidence” that they can cause more serious illness, but people have been warned to be cautious and are urged to wear face masks in crowded and enclosed spaces after warnings the current wave has not yet peaked.
Dame Dr Jenny Harries, one of the UK’s most senior health officials, said the BA.5 variant in particular is “really pushing and driving this current wave”, and could cause hospital cases to reach an 18-month high.
Members of the public have been advised to “go about their normal lives” but in a “precautionary way”, with Dr Harries highlighting handwashing, keeping distance where possible and wearing a face covering in enclosed, poorly ventilated places as measures to help reduce the risk of spreading infection.
People are also urged to stay at home and avoid contact with others if they experience any Covid symptoms or feel unwell.
But what are the main symptoms to look for? Listed are the top 10 most common Covid symptoms being reported by people, according to data from the ZOE Covid Study app.