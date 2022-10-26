Covid-19 death registrations in England and Wales have gone up for the third week in a row

Covid deaths have increased for the third consecutive row in the UK, new figures show.

In England and Wales, a total of 565 people died in the week to 14 October with Covid listed on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is up 41% on the previous week and is the highest number of deaths the UK has seen since the seven days to 12 August, although levels remain well below those seen in the early part of the pandemic.

There are early signs that the current wave may be peaking, but it will still be a while before this has an impact on death registrations due to the length of time between someone catching the virus and becoming seriously ill, as well as the time it takes for deaths to be registered.

During the previous wave of infections in the summer, deaths peaked at 810 in the week ending 29 July, which is well below the numbers seen during the early waves of the pandemic, when weekly deaths peaked around 10 times this level.

High levels of Covid antibodies among the UK population – either from vaccination or previous infection – mean the number of people seriously ill or dying from the virus this year has stayed low.

However, Covid infections are still rising in parts of the UK, with 1.7 million people testing positive for coronavirus in the week to 10 October in England - up from 1.5 million in the previous week. Cases are also rising in Wales with 117,600 people testing positive over the same period, up from 74,900.

Professor Spector, lead scientist on the ZOE Health Study, explained in a recent update on YouTube that currently around one in 21 people in the UK have the virus but infection rates are starting to fall slightly.

As infections are still rising across the UK, Prof Spector issued an update on the most common symptoms being logged on the ZOE Covid Study app. Listed are the top 10 symptoms to look out for right now.

1. Sore throat Currently reported by 63% of ZOE Covid Study app users. A sore throat is the most common Covid symptom affecting people at the moment and will typically occur in the early stages of infection. It can be relieved by drinking plenty of fluids and taking paracetamol.

2. Runny nose Currently reported by 55% of ZOE Covid Study app users. A runny nose is one of the most widely reported signs of infection from Omicron. It could also be a sign of a cold or flu, but if you feel unwell you should try to avoid contact with others where possible until you feel better.

3. Blocked nose Currently reported by 54% of ZOE Covid Study app users. A blocked nose could be caused by a common cold, but it is increasingly being reported as a symptom of Covid. Nasal sprays or drops may help to provide some relief.

4. Headache Currently reported by 53% of ZOE Covid Study app users. A headache is often one of the earliest signs of infection and is much more common than a fever, or loss of taste or smell. A study in Norway found that people infected with Covid tend to have moderate to severely painful headaches, or feel pulsing or stabbing pains.