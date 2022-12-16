These 15 local areas had the highest Covid infection rates in the UK in the first week of December, according to the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

Covid infections are increasing across most of the UK with an estimated 1.3 million people across the country having the virus, new data published today (16 December) by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows.

The ONS estimates that around 1 in 50 people in England had Covid-19 in the week ending 5 December. The estimated number of people testing positive was 1,095,100, equating to 2.01% of the population (an increase from 1.73% in the previous week).

During the same period the ONS estimated that 55,900 in Wales had the virus, representing 1.84% of the population (an increase from 1.43% in the previous week), while in Scotland 100,700 people were thought to have the virus, equating to 1.91% of the population (an increase from 1.68% in the previous week).

Data for Northern Ireland (for the week ending 3 December) shows 38,700 people had Covid, equating to 2.11% of the population. The ONS said the trend was unclear.

The figures are published as part of the ONS’ Covid Infection Survey which swabs members of private households with PCR tests. As community testing has been withdrawn the infection survey gives us the best picture of how Covid is spreading across the country.

The subregional figures, which in some places group several local authorities together into a bigger cluster, show how infection rates vary at a local level across the country. As a local cluster, Clackmannanshire; Falkirk; Stirling; Angus; Dundee City; Fife; Perth and Kinross were found to have the lowest infection rates in the UK with 1.71% of the population testing positive. Here we reveal the 15 subregions in the UK with the highest infection rates.

1. Allerdale; Barrow-in-Furness; Carlisle; Copeland; Eden; South Lakeland In Allerdale; Barrow-in-Furness; Carlisle; Copeland; Eden; South Lakeland, was found to have the highest Covid infection rate in the UK with 2.48% of the population estimated to have the virus. This equates to 1 in 40 people.

2. Blackburn with Darwen; Chorley; Bolton In Blackburn with Darwen; Chorley; Bolton, 2.33% of the population were estimated to have Covid-19. This equates to 1 in 45 people.

3. In Northern Health and Social Care Trust (Northern Ireland) In Northern Health and Social Care Trust (Northern Ireland), 2.29% of the population were estimated to have Covid-19. This equates to 1 in 45 people.

4. East Devon; Exeter; Mid Devon; North Devon; Teignbridge; Torridge; West Devon In East Devon; Exeter; Mid Devon; North Devon; Teignbridge; Torridge; West Devon, 2.28% of the population were estimated to have Covid-19. This equates to 1 in 45 people.