At least 19 children have died after Strep A infection - symptoms explained

At least 19 children have now died across the UK from invasive Strep A disease, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.

Sixteen children under the age of 18 have died in England since September, with three other deaths of children recorded in Belfast and Wales, taking the UK total to 19.

Strep A, which refers to Group A Streptococcus (GAS), is the name given to a type of bacteria sometimes found in the throat or on the skin. It usually causes mild illnesses such as a sore throat, but can cause other infections such as pneumonia and scarlet fever, and in a small number of cases they can become very serious.

The government body said parents concerned about their child’s symptoms should seek medical advice.

A five-year-old girl has died from an illness linked to the bacterial infection Strep A, according to BBC News NI. The Black Mountain Primary School pupil became severely ill last week and was treated at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children. On Friday (2 December) the Public Health Agency sent a letter to parents of P1 to P3 children at the school. It said one of its pupils was diagnosed with a severe form of Strep A. Children were asked to attend a clinic to be seen by a doctor and receive a preventative course of antibiotics. BBC News NI understands the girl had been treated in intensive care but passed away on Monday (5 December).

The death of an eighth child from the infection was also confirmed as a pupil at Morelands Primary School in Waterlooville, Hampshire. Alison Syred-Paul, the headteacher at Morelands Primary said on Monday (5 December): “Very tragically, we have learned of the death in recent days of a child who attended our school, who was also diagnosed with an invasive Group A Streptococcal (iGAS) infection. We are absolutely devastated by the loss of one of our young pupils and offer our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the child’s family at this extremely sad time.”

Muhammad Ibrahim Ali, aged four, was announced by his school in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, on 17 November. Health officials have now confirmed that he had Strep A.

A pupil in Ealing in west London also died from the infection. Dr Yimmy Chow, health protection consultant at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “We are extremely saddened to hear about the death of a child at St John’s Primary School, and our thoughts are with their family, friends and the school community. Working with Ealing Council public health team, we have provided precautionary advice to the school community to help prevent further cases and we continue to monitor the situation closely.”

A girl at Victoria Primary School in Penarth, four miles south of Cardiff, died from the infection, Public Health Wales confirmed. Dr Ardiana Gjini said Public Health Wales is working with the school to raise awareness about the disease, suggesting people familiarise themselves with the symptoms of fever, sore throat, severe muscle aches and redness at the site of a wound. The doctor said: “We offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and all those affected. Public Health Wales cannot comment on individual cases, and we ask that the privacy of the family is respected.”

A six-year-old child died following an outbreak of the bacterial infection at Ashford Church of England School in Surrey.

Health officials also confirmed that a boy, a Year 8 pupil at Colfe’s school in Lewisham, died of the bacterial infection.

12 other children have also died after contracting the infection, although the dates of their deaths are currently unknown.

Most people who come into contact with the bacteria remain well and symptom-free or develop mild throat or skin infections.

Invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS or Strep A) is known to cause scarlet fever, throat infections and, in very rare cases, invasive disease. This can occur when bacteria get into parts of the body where they are not usually found, such as the blood, muscle or the lungs.

It can happen if the bacteria get past a person’s defences, such as through an open wound or when a person’s immune system is depleted. This can happen when you are already ill or are on treatments, such as some cancer treatments, that affect your immune system. Two of the most severe types of invasive disease are necrotising fasciitis and toxic shock syndrome.

Symptoms of invasive disease include fever, severe muscle aches, localised muscle tenderness and redness at the site of a wound. You should contact your GP or get medical advice by calling 111 straight away if you think you have any of the signs and symptoms of invasive disease. Tell your doctor if you have been in contact with someone who has had Strep A recently.

You should contact NHS 111 or your GP if:

your child is getting worse

your child is feeding or eating much less than normal

your child has had a dry nappy for 12 hours or more or shows other signs of dehydration

your baby is under 3 months and has a temperature of 38°C, or is older than 3 months and has a temperature of 39°C or higher

your baby feels hotter than usual when you touch their back or chest, or feels sweaty

your child is very tired or irritable

Call 999 or go to A&E if: