Strep A infections have led to the deaths of nine children across the UK. But how widespread is the bug and how does the latest outbreak compare with previous years?

Strep A infections are on the rise in the UK, with at least nine child deaths reported in recent weeks. But the UK sees a high rate of infections - and dozens of deaths - every few winters.

Strep A, or Group A Streptococcus (GAS), is the name given to a type of bacteria sometimes found in the throat or on the skin. It usually causes mild illnesses such as a sore throat, but can cause other infections such as pneumonia, scarlet fever, cellulitis or impetigo. Very rarely it can cause severe illness when the bacteria get inside the bloodstream. This is called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS) and can be deadly.

How many people die each year from Strep A?

Sepsis (blood poisoning) caused by Group A Strep causes around five to 30 deaths every year in England and Wales, motality figures show. Most of those who die are children or older people. In 2018, a total of 29 people died in England and Wales from sepsis due to Group A Streptococcus, including four children aged under four and four aged five to nine.

There may also be other deaths resulting from Strep A infections as some causes of death, such as pneumonia, combine more than one form of streptococcus infection into one category.

Are Strep A and scarlet fever at record levels in the UK this year?

Peaks in Strep A infections are typically seen during the winter and spring months. Roughly every three to four years, the UK will see a season of high infection rates.

Scarlet fever is a highly contagious infection caused by the Strep A bacteria. Symptoms include a sandpapery skin rash and a white coating on the tongue .

In England and Wales, rates of the illness are above average this year, but are not at record highs. 2018 saw particularly high levels, with nearly 32,000 cases reported that year.

So far this year, just over 23,000 cases have been reported to the authorities. The same period in 2018 saw 30,600 reports.

However, it’s a different story in Northern Ireland. Its monthly number of scarlet fever cases is currently higher than even those seen in 2018. There were 104 cases reported last month, compared with the previous high of 97 cases in March 2018.

Scarlet fever rates dipped considerably across the UK during the coronavirus pandemic, due to social distancing restrictions and increased hygiene precautions such as handwashing.

Which areas of the UK have the most scarlet fever cases?

Scarlet fever is a notifiable disease in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, meaning medics must report cases to the relevant public health authorities. It is not a notifiable disease in Scotland, so official figures don’t exist.

In Engalnd and Wales last week, the Isle of Wight was the council area reporting the most cases of scarlet fever, with 32. This was followed by Leeds, with 22 cases, and Allerdale in Cumbria, with 20 cases.

Have there been any deaths from scarlet fever?

Scarlet fever used to be a very serious infection, but thanks to antibiotics most cases these days are mild and easily treated. Mortality figures for England and Wales show no deaths from scarlet fever in recent years.

However, in very rare occasions, the bacteria that causes scarlet fever - Strep A - can get into the bloodstream and cause the potentially deadly illness iGAS.

Are cases of invasive Group A Strep at record levels in the UK this year?

The invasive version of Strep A infection can be deadly. Parents are being urged to seek medical help if their child is deteriorating after a bout of scarlet fever, a sore throat, or a respiratory infection.

Cases of iGAS must be reported to public health authorities in England, Wales and Scotland, but not Northern Ireland. The number of reported cases is high this year but is not at unprecedented levels. High case numbers were also seen in 2018.

Loading....

There were five deaths of children under 10 after an iGAS diagnosis in the ten weeks to November 20, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday. During the last high season for Strep A, 2017 to 2018, there were four deaths of children under 10 in the equivalent period, its report said.

In Scotland, while Strep A infections are on the rise, the number of cases of iGAS remain stable and similar to previous years. Last month, there were about 25 iGAS cases across all age groups, according to Public Health Scotland, compared to between 30 and 55 cases during peaks in previous years.

Public health authorities are investigating the rise in cases but do not believe any new strains of Strep A are circulating, instead putting the rise down to increased levels of the bacteria in circulation and more social mixing.

Where have cases of invasive Group A Strep been reported?

In England and Wales, weekly figures published by the UK Health Security Agency show where cases of iGAS have been reported. In the past 10 weeks, Yorkshire and the Humber is the region which has seen the highest rate of cases , with 1.4 cases per 100,000 people.

In the week ending December 4, 10 cases were reported across England and Wales. There was one case each in the following local authority areas:

Bromley, London

Hillingdon, London

Hounslow, London

Lewes, East Sussex

Newport, Wales

Plymouth, Devon

Rochdale, Greater Manchester

South Holland, Lincolnshire

Stafford, Staffordshire

The week before, eight cases were reported across England and Wales. There was one each in the following area:

Vale of Glamorgan, Wales

Rushmoor, Hampshire

Redcar and Cleveland,

Oldham, Greater Manchester

North Somerset, South West

Knowsley, Merseyside

Ealing, London

Croydon, London