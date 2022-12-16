Flu and Covid are both prevalent in the winter months and can cause severe illness in some cases

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the rate of flu hospital admissions stood at 6.8 per 100,000 people in the week to 11 December, compared to 6.6 per 100,000 for Covid.

Both levels are currently rising, but flu admission rates have jumped sharply week-on-week - gnarly doubling from 3.9 per 100,000 - and are now higher than Covid admissions for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Hospital admissions of people with flu are now running at a higher rate than in any week during the previous four winters, according to the UKHSA, while Covid admissions are climbing more slowly.

Both flu and Covid circulate more widely in the winter months and officials at the UKHSA have warned there will be lower levels of natural immunity to flu this year after a few winters when people socialised far less due to the pandemic.

The rising hospital rates has sparked renewed calls for people to get vaccinated against flu - as well as Covid - to help protect against a spike in infections this winter.

Coronavirus can be spread more easily and tends to cause more serious illness, but flu shares many of the same symptoms, making it difficult to tell the two apart. Flu symptoms tend to come on very quickly and will usually get better on its own after plenty of rest, whereas Covid can take longer to develop and people who are infected also tend to be contagious for longer.

If you are not sure what symptoms of flu to look for, or how to tell them apart from Covid, these are the main signs to be aware of.

1. Sudden high temperature A sudden high temperature of 38C or above is a common indication of flu, but it is also one of the key signs of Covid-19. If this is your only symptom it is best to self-isolate and take a lateral flow or PCR test to confirm.

2. Muscle aches Feeling aches and pains in your whole body is one of the main signs of flu and can be eased with paracetamol or ibuprofen and plenty of rest.

3. Fatigue and exhaustion While Covid-19 can cause fatigue and exhaustion, it is not considered to be one of the three main symptoms and is more likely to be a sign of a flu infection.

4. Dry cough A cough is a common symptom of both flu and coronavirus. However, if you have Covid-19 you are more likely to lose your taste and smell in addition to this, which typically will not happen if you have the flu.