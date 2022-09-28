Flu and Covid-19 are both highly contagious respiratory illnesses that circulate more widely in the winter months.

Officials at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have warned there will be lower levels of natural immunity to flu this year after a few winters when people socialised far less due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The UKHSA has said the UK may face a “difficult winter” ahead as both viruses circulate together, raising fears of a so-called “twindemic”.

Millions of people are now being urged to get their flu and Covid vaccines to help protect against a potential spike this winter.

Coronavirus can be spread more easily and tends to cause more serious illness, but flu shares many of the same symptoms, making it difficult to tell them apart.

Covid is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus and is spread from an infected person’s mouth or nose in small liquid particles when they cough, sneeze, speak, sing or breathe. Flu is caused by infection with influenza viruses and is spread in much the same way, through infected droplets in the air.

Symptoms of flu typically come on very quickly and will usually get better on its own after plenty of rest, whereas Covid can take longer for effects to show and people with the virus also tend to be contagious for longer.

It is hoped that Covid booster jabs and the flu vaccination programme will help to keep infections down over the winter when seasonal viruses are more rife.

Around 33 million people in England will be eligible for a free flu vaccine this year, while around 26 million people are also eligible for the autumn Covid booster vaccine.

Those who qualify can get a jab from their GP surgery or pharmacies offering an NHS vaccine service.

If you are not sure what symptoms of flu to look for, or how to tell them apart from Covid, these are the main signs to spot.

1. Sudden high temperature A sudden high temperature of 38C or above is a common indication of flu, but it is also one of the key signs of Covid-19. If this is your only symptom it is best to self-isolate and take a lateral flow or PCR test to confirm.

2. Muscle aches Feeling aches and pains in your whole body is one of the main signs of flu and can be eased with paracetamol or ibuprofen and plenty of rest.

3. Fatigue and exhaustion While Covid-19 can cause fatigue and exhaustion, it is not considered to be one of the three main symptoms and is more likely to be a sign of a flu infection.

4. Dry cough A cough is a common symptom of both flu and coronavirus. However, if you have Covid-19 you are more likely to lose your taste and smell in addition to this, which typically will not happen if you have the flu.